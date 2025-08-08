Son Heung-Min speaks for the first time as an LAFC player and promises the club he has come to MLS to win. (1:31)

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said it's "amazing" to be reunited with Son Heung-Min after his former long-time Tottenham Hotspur teammate joined him in signing for the MLS club this week.

The two previously spent nine years together at the Premier League club before Lloris left to join LAFC ahead of the 2024 season. South Korea star Son now joins him in Los Angeles after completing an MLS-record transfer that sources told ESPN is worth around $26 million.

"It's amazing to be together again," said Lloris at a news conference Friday. "It's a new chapter with a different jersey, but with the same ambition, same motivation ... he's a big competitor. He was the captain of Spurs for the last two years. He's the captain of his national team."

Lloris, who admitted that he initially "didn't expect [Son] to come," maintains high hopes for the forward who signed as a designated player for LAFC with a contract through 2027, including an option for 2028 and an additional option through June 2029.

"He spent 10 years at Spurs, he did everything that he could, he won the Europa League last season. He achieved so much in the Premier League, in terms of stats, in terms of image, he's well respected all around the world. I understand that you arrive at one stage in your career, you need a new target, a new objective," said the former France international.

"Seeing him coming to the MLS, it's great, you know, for the league, great for the city, great for the club, also great for our team because he's a kind of example. There's plenty of things to learn from him ... so I expect him to have a really big impact."

LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo also praised the addition to his roster.

"Obviously an incredible signing for LAFC and for MLS, and I think we're a club that's well prepared for it. And I'm really happy for the players and for Sonny and obviously, for everyone involved here at LAFC," Cherundolo said.

"His personality and obviously his quality on the field are going to help us on and off the field, which is the ideal situation [for] any transfer. He has been around the group. He's been a pleasure, full of smiles, very charismatic, and we're just looking forward to getting through the immigration process as soon as possible, to get him on the field with the team."

Regarding when Son could make his debut, Cherundolo noted that the new signing is still training on his own as he awaits the completion of his visa process.

During Thursday's unveiling, Son described the move to LAFC as a "dream come true," while also highlighting his "emotional" goodbye to Spurs. With Tottenham, Son scored 137 goals in all competitions and was the first Asian player to win the Premier League's Golden Boot award in the 2021-22 season.

LAFC sits sixth in the Western Conference standings and will take a road trip to play Chicago Fire FC on Saturday.