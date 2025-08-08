Craig Burley talks about Liverpool's summer transfer window so far after submitting their first bid for Alexander Isak. (2:10)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted want-away striker Alexander Isak is unlikely to feature in the opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old Sweden international was not involved in Friday night's 2-2 Sela Cup draw with Espanyol at St James' Park, and he will not figure when Howe sends out his side against Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

Howe revealed that talks with Isak, the subject of a rejected £110 million bid from Liverpool, are ongoing, but he does not expect any resolution before the season's opener.

The Magpies' head coach said: "I'd want Alex to be playing today, I'd want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us -- let me make that absolutely clear. There's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome.

"But I don't see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we're in."

Isak has cut a lonely figure at the Magpies' training ground since his return to Tyneside having been ordered to work away from the main group following his non-appearance for the club's preseason trip to Singapore and South Korea.

His indication that he wants to explore his options this summer, coupled with Liverpool's bid -- Newcastle value him at closer to £150m -- have created a tense stand-off.

Isak's unhappiness has left the club with a major decision to make -- cash in now and make a significant profit on a man who cost them £63m three summers ago, or try to persuade him that his future remains on Tyneside and that he should sign a new contract to replace his existing deal, which has three years still to run.

Asked if the club could simply dig in their heels and refuse to sell their star frontman, Howe said: "I don't think it's that straightforward, otherwise we'd have done that a long time ago. I don't think we're in a position to do that currently.

"I don't want to go into too much detail because I don't think that's right. I think I've said enough."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot refused to comment on the Premier League champions' pursuit of the Swede at his news conference on Friday morning as the Magpies continue to work on potential signings after a frustrating summer to date.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko's decision to opt for Manchester United rather than Newcastle represented a fresh blow and while they are working on other targets, their need is mounting by the day.

The club's failure to date to land potential signings -- they have recruited Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale, who saved a penalty against the Spanish side on his debut, but have missed out on Hugo Ekitike, Sesko, James Trafford and João Pedro -- has prompted suggestions that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns an 85 percent stake, is not as engaged as it once was.

However Howe, who admitted the Isak situation has unsettled a previously united squad, was unequivocal in his denial.

He said: "The owners are very much engaged, as much as they always have been.

"This has been a challenging period where there'll be a lot of different opinions on different subjects, but can assure everybody connected with Newcastle that the owners are very much behind the project and fighting every day for the club."