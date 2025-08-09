Open Extended Reactions

Parma defender Giovanni Leoni is wanted by AC Milan, Internazionale and Liverpool, while Kingsley Coman is edging closer to a move to Al Nassr from Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Chelsea in talks for Man Utd's Garnacho

- Sources: Barcola wants PSG stay, with Liverpool keen

Giovanni Leoni has been capped by Italy up to under-19 level. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan are set to rival cross-city rivals Internazionale and Liverpool for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, Corriere dello Sport reports. The 18-year-old remains a "dream transfer" for the Serie A rivals, while Liverpool are said to have made a direct enquiry to Parma. Milan manager Max Allegri is a huge fan of Leoni, who is valued at around €35 million. As things stand, the young centre-back isn't pushing to leave Parma, although his ideal scenario is to join a top club in Italy and eventually become a key player in the national team. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will officially enter the race to sign him in the final weeks of the transfer window. For the Milan clubs, much will rest on their outgoing transfer business, and an increased offer from Newcastle for Malick Thiaw could put AC Milan in the driving seat.

- Talks are ongoing between Al Nassr and Bayern Munich over the proposed transfer of winger Kingsley Coman, so says Foot Mercato. The Bundesliga champions are said to be looking for a fee of around €30 million and the player is open to the move. However, Coman is requesting an annual salary of around €25 million -- significantly higher than Al Nassr's original €17 million proposal. The France international has been at Bayern since 2017, but has dropped down the pecking order in recent years after several injury setbacks.

- Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori has left Italy to complete a €26 million move to Atlético Madrid, with all documents now exchanged between the two clubs, as per Fabrizio Romano. Raspadori travelled to the Spanish capital on Friday evening, where a medical is now expected to take place. The Italy international has been at Napoli since 2023, scoring 11 goals in 63 Serie A appearances. The report adds that €22m of the transfer fee is guaranteed for Napoli, with the additional €4 million being performance-related add-ons.

- The future of Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri is "open," according to Diario AS' frontpage story on Saturday, amid links with a move to Real Madrid. City will offer the Ballon d'Or winner a new contract, the newspaper reports, but it's "not clear" to the player that he should accept it, as he's "tempted" by a return to Spain.

- AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has reached a full agreement with Newcastle United over personal terms, Rudy Galetti reports. The deal still remains someway off being finalized, however, as Milan are holding out for a €40 million fee, and won't sanction the Germany international exit until a replacement is signed first. Should the deal be completed, Thiaw is expected to sign a contract on Tyneside until at least 2029. The centre-back, who joined Milan in 2022 from Schalke, has been capped three times by Germany.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Manchester United have signed striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the club confirmed on Saturday. Read

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayer Leverkusen are finalizing a deal to sign AZ Alkmaar winger Ernest Poku. His arrival could see Amine Adli leave Leverkusen this summer, as the Morocco international has been heavily linked with several Premier League sides. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Hwang Hee-Chan could leave Wolves this summer, with two clubs having already made approaches. The 29-year-old is under contract at Wolves until June 2028. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolves have asked for information about Chelsea duo Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana. Neither player is expected to be in Enzo Maresca's plans this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Alexis Saelemaekers wants to stay at AC Milan amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. (Nicolo Schira)

- Millwall have rejected a £3.47 million bid from Sassuolo for defender Japhet Tanganga. (Sky Sports)

- London City Lionesses have made a formal offer for Arsenal and England striker Beth Mead. (Sky Sports)

- Besiktas, Lyon and Lille are all interested in signing Toulouse midfielder Yann Gboho, who has a €12 million price tag. (Foot Mercato)

- Fluminense are finalizing a deal to sign Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno for around €6 million. (Tom Bogert)