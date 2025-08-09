Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been told he cannot leave the club for Liverpool this summer, while Anfield is now the most likely destination for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Chelsea in talks for Man Utd's Garnacho

- Sources: Barcola wants PSG stay, with Liverpool keen

- De Gea: No hard feelings after Man United exit

Alexander Isak has made it clear to Newcastle he wants to join Liverpool. George Wood/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- It doesn't look like Alexander Isak will get his dream move to Liverpool, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Newcastle have told the striker he cannot move in this window. The 25-year-old has been ostracised from the first-team squad after becoming unsettled by the interest from Liverpool, who have seen a £110 million offer turned down. Despite the stand-off between club and player, the report says that the Sweden international must stay at St James' Park "in a show of defiance from the club's Saudi owners." However, Isak is, for now at least, refusing to accept that stance.

- Liverpool are now the clear favourites to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, reports the Daily Telegraph. Chelsea were expected to be Liverpool's main rivals following the serious knee injury suffered by Levi Colwill, but Enzo Maresca prefers to concentrate on other targets. Newcastle tried to sign Guehi last season, but this summer central defence is not a priority. The 25-year-old is into the final year of his contract and is expected to move on before the window closes. Palace face Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.

- AC Milan are set to rival cross-city rivals Internazionale and Liverpool for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, Corriere dello Sport reports. The 18-year-old remains a "dream transfer" for the Serie A rivals, while Liverpool are said to have made a direct enquiry to Parma. Milan manager Max Allegri is a huge fan of Leoni, who is valued at around €35 million. As things stand, the young centre-back isn't pushing to leave Parma, although his ideal scenario is to join a top club in Italy and eventually become a key player in the national team. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will officially enter the race to sign him in the final weeks of the transfer window. For the Milan clubs, much will rest on their outgoing transfer business, and an increased offer from Newcastle for Malick Thiaw could put AC Milan in the driving seat.

- AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has reached a full agreement with Newcastle United over personal terms, Rudy Galetti reports. The deal still remains someway off being finalized, however, as Milan are holding out for a €40 million fee, and won't sanction the Germany international exit until a replacement is signed first. Should the deal be completed, Thiaw is expected to sign a contract on Tyneside until at least 2029. The centre-back, who joined Milan in 2022 from Schalke, has been capped three times by Germany.

- Newcastle will also increase their offer for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa to £30 million, The Times reports. The Magpies have already seen a £25 million bid turned down by the west London club, who are holding out for a fee closer to £40 million. The report adds that the Bees will look to sign Dango Ouattara from AFC Bournemouth as Wissa's replacement.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Manchester United have signed striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract, the club confirmed on Saturday. Read

- West Ham have completed the signing of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:59 Could Manchester United pull off a deal for Carlos Baleba? Rob Dawson assesses Manchester United's hopes of generating the funds required to complete a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

OTHER RUMORS

- The future of Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri is "open," amid links with a move to Real Madrid. City will offer the Ballon d'Or winner a new contract, but it's "not clear" to the player that he should accept it. (Diario AS)

- Talks are ongoing between Al Nassr and Bayern Munich over the proposed transfer of winger Kingsley Coma. The Bundesliga champions are said to be looking for a fee of around €30 million and the player is open to the move. (Foot Mercato)

- Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is Atalanta's No. 1 transfer target once Ademola Lookman's exit is confirmed. (Football Italia)

- Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori has left Italy to complete a €26 million move to Atlético Madrid. The report adds that €22m of the transfer fee is guaranteed for Napoli, with the additional €4 million being performance-related add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Lille have identified Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky as a possible replacement for PSG-bound Lucas Chevalier. (L'Équipe)

- Bayer Leverkusen are finalizing a deal to sign AZ Alkmaar winger Ernest Poku. His arrival could see Amine Adli leave Leverkusen this summer, as the Morocco international has been heavily linked with several Premier League sides. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Hwang Hee-Chan could leave Wolves this summer, with two clubs having already made approaches. The 29-year-old is under contract at Wolves until June 2028. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Wolves have asked for information about Chelsea duo Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana. Neither player is expected to be in Enzo Maresca's plans this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Meanwhile, Nice will rival Wolves for David Datro Fofana but the Ligue 1 club are only interested in an initial loan. Toulouse are also watching the striker's situation. (L'Équipe)

- Bournemouth have agreed terms with Lille for central defender Bafodé Diakité, which will allow Illia Zabarnyi to move to PSG. (L'Équipe)

- Alexis Saelemaekers wants to stay at AC Milan amid interest from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona are considering offering a new contract to Andreas Christensen, who won't be leaving in this window. (Sport)

- Millwall have rejected a £3.47 million bid from Sassuolo for defender Japhet Tanganga. (Sky Sports)

- London City Lionesses have made a formal offer for Arsenal and England striker Beth Mead. (Sky Sports)

- Besiktas, Lyon and Lille are all interested in signing Toulouse midfielder Yann Gboho, who has a €12 million price tag. (Foot Mercato)

- Fluminense are finalizing a deal to sign Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno for around €6 million. (Tom Bogert)