Dominic Calvert-Lewin is doing all he can to sign for Manchester United, while Napoli have joined Everton in the race for Jack Grealish. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TRENDING RUMORS

- Free-agent striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sacked his agent and will do his own negotiations in a bid to earn a contract with Manchester United, according to The Sun. The 28-year-old, who left Everton after the expiration of his contract at the end of June, has in previous seasons been linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford. However, Benjamin Sesko signed for Man United on Saturday there would be no space in the United squad for Calvert-Lewin. But if Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Højlund were to move on, Calvert-Lewin would become a value option.

- With Giacomo Raspadori heading to Atlético Madrid, Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Napoli are aiming to sign Manchester City winger Jack Grealish. That said, the 29-year-old's salary of around €15 million is too much for Gli Azzurri so they are also looking at Liverpool's Federico Chiesa, Shakhtar Donetsk's Kevin and RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa. It seems more likely that Grealish stays in the Premier League with Everton ramping up their efforts to secure a loan and they aren't put off by the idea of paying most of his wages.

- Napoli have reignited their interest in AC Milan and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. This comes after conversations about a €14 million to €15 million move for Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti had cooled. Napoli came close to signing Musah for €25 million near the start of the window but withdrew and are now looking at him again. Nottingham Forest are interested in the 22-year-old and willing to pay €30 million but he would prefer to stay in Italy. Benfica's Florentino is also on Napoli's radar.

- AS Roma have enquired about Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie in recent days, reports Tuttosport, adding that there is also interest in the 26-year-old from the Bundesliga, Premier League and Turkish Super Lig. This comes with talks about a contract renewal to stay with the Bianconeri until 2028 having slowed down, although they haven't come to a complete stop. No official offers have been made for McKennie yet.

- AC Milan could move quickly to sign Genoa centre-back Koni De Winter ahead of Internazionale while aiming to avoid an escalating valuation, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. This comes with the Rossoneri needing a centre-back as Malick Thiaw heads to Newcastle United. Milan could also look at Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi. There are complicated negotiations with Arsenal, who want €35 million for Jakub Kiwior, and Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic would be an option but difficult to sign.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez has completed a €53 million ($62m) move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Read

- Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier on a five-year contract. It leaves Gianluigi Donnarumma, who played a key role in PSG's history-making season last year, to find a new club this summer. Read

- Iñigo Martinez has joined Al Nassr as a free agent after terminating his contract with Barcelona by mutual consent. Read

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are interested in Nathan Collins but Brentford are unlikely to let the centre-back leave. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United have set their sights on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson after losing out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool could let Harvey Elliott leave for £40 million if a clause to re-sign the midfielder is included, with Tottenham Hotspur keen to make a move. (Football Insider)

- Fabio Miretti, Nico Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie and Nicolo Savona are among the players who could leave Juventus before the window closes. This comes as the Bianconeri are close to reaching a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AFC Bournemouth are looking at Sevilla's Loic Bade, Bologna's Jhon Lucumi, Fiorentina's Pietro Comuzzo, Internazionale's Yann Bisseck and Genoa's Koni De Winter as possible replacements for PSG-bound Ilya Zabarnyi. (Calciomercato)

- Bayer Leverkusen are also working to sign Loic Bade, with discussions underway about a €25 million to €30 million deal and a contract that would run until 2030. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Roma like Fabio Silva but Wolves won't accept anything under €25 million for the striker, who also has interest from Borussia Dortmund, Real Sociedad, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt. (Calciomercato)

- Roma could rival Napoli for Benfica's Florentino as the dream signing for their midfield but also will face competition from Premier League clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Nottingham Forest are preparing an offer for Leif Davis but Ipswich Town don't want to let the left-back leave. (talkSPORT)

- Udinese will turn to other options if they haven't heard a decision from free agent Axel Witsel by Tuesday. (Nicolo Schira)

- Marseille's Jonathan Rowe is one of the wingers being monitored by Stade Rennais. (Foot Mercato)

- Cagliari have started negotiations with Fiorentina midfielder Antonin Barak in an attempt to see off competition from Hellas Verona. (Calciomecarto)

- Antwerp centre-back Zeno van den Bosch is one step away from joining Borussia Monchengladbach on a contract that will last until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Several MLS clubs are seriously interested in Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender and advanced talks have taken place. (Tom Bogert)