Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres scored his first goal for his new club in a 3-0 win over Athletic Club in their final friendly ahead of the new Premier League season.

Gyökeres signed for Arsenal from Sporting CP for a fee of €63 million ($74m) and made his debut in the 3-2 defeat to Villarreal.

Against Athletic Club he scored his first goal for the club in front of his home supporters, heading home after 34 minutes from a pinpoint cross from Martín Zubimendi, another new signing from Real Sociedad.

Viktor Gyökeres celebrated his first goal for Arsenal with his trademark celebration. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The London side went 2-0 up just two minutes later when Bukayo Saka got onto the end of a Gabriel Martinelli pass.

Gyökeres was replaced to a standing ovation after 70 minutes by Kai Havertz, who also got on the scoresheet in a perfect afternoon for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal end their preseason with three wins, over AC Milan, Newcastle and Athletic Club and two defeats, to Tottenham and Villarreal.

They begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Aug. 16, before returning to the Emirates Stadium for a first competitive home game of the season against Leeds on Aug. 23.