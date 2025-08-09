Manchester United introduce Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford ahead of their friendly vs. Fiorentina. (1:05)

Raúl Jiménez scored a stunning freekick as Fulham overcame Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at Craven Cottage in their final match before the Premier League begins.

The Mexico forward expertly slotted a brilliant free-kick into the top right corner after 35 minutes as Marco Silva's men ended their preseason campaign with a win.

It was not all positive news for Silva and Fulham though as Ryan Sessegnon went off the field with an injury after just 22 minutes, replaced by Samuel Amissah.

The injury to the left-back makes him a doubt for Fulham's Premier League opener with Brighton on Aug. 16.