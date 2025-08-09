Check out how Southampton came away with a last-gasp 2-1 win against Wrexham on their opening game of the Championship season. (0:57)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson insisted Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards should have seen red for denying a goal-scoring opportunity and called it a "game-changing" moment in the Welsh club's 2-1 defeat at St Mary's on their return to English soccer's second tier after a 43-year absence.

Josh Windass put Wrexham ahead from the penalty spot in their Championship opener after Kieffer Moore was blatantly pushed over when through on goal in the 22nd minute.

But Edwards was only booked and Southampton took advantage of keeping 11 players on the field as substitute Ryan Manning swept home a brilliant 25-yard free kick in the 90th minute.

Southampton captain Jack Stephens added to Wrexham's agony in the sixth minute of stoppage time by firing home off the crossbar.

Phil Parkinson was left dejected after the final whistle after a last-gasp defeat to Southampton. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

"He was clean through and he gets pushed down for the penalty," Parkinson said after Wrexham's first game in the second tier of English football in 43 years.

"I've spoken to the ref and said, 'Look, my interpretation of that rule is if it's an intentional push it's a straight red'.

"I saw it from the touchline and the footage again at halftime. I can't see how he's not got that right because it's a game-changing moment as they're down to 10 men.

"I know the ref feels there's a covering defender. But if you're about to strike the ball on goal where he was on the pitch, and the player intentionally pushes you to the ground, the ref's got to make that call right."

After winning three successive promotions to move from the National League to the Championship in record-breaking time, the Welsh club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have invested heavily this summer.

Six of their eight summer signings started and Wrexham had chances through Lewis O'Brien and Ryan Hardie to extend their lead, while Windass struck the woodwork from 25 yards before opening the scoring.

Parkinson noted that Southampton, who won just two games in the Premier League last season, have "a multimillion-pound bench to throw on" as substitutes.

"I think when we reflect, it's a very proud day for the club playing at this level and there was a lot of positives for us.

"The new lads came in and have done really well but the existing players as well, I thought they were really good," Parkinson continued.

"That gives us great heart for the season ahead."

Jack Stephens celebrates Scoring Southampton's winner. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wales striker Moore, signed from Sheffield United at the start of the week, will be assessed after being forced off after 54 minutes, with Parkinson identifying the injury as "ankle ligaments".

For Southampton boss Will Still -- the youngest manager in the Championship at 32 -- it was a winning start in English football after working in Belgium and France.

Still said: "It was crazy. We created some really big opportunities in the first half and in the second half we took control.

"We said everyone's important and got to play a role. The subs have done that and shown how strong our squad is.

"Good to show a bit of grit and determination. To bring the energy and place alive which probably helped us bundle the ball over the line is good."

Information from PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.