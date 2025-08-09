Liverpool confirm Darwin Núñez transfer to Al Hilal

Open Extended Reactions

Darwin Núñez has completed his departure from Liverpool after his switch to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal was confirmed.

The 26-year-old Uruguay striker has finalised the move for a fee sources told ESPN was worth €53 million ($62m)

The Anfield club said: "Liverpool FC can confirm Darwin Núñez has completed a permanent transfer to Al-Hilal, subject to international clearance.

"The Uruguayan's three-year spell with the Reds concludes after he finalised a switch to the Saudi Pro League side today.

"Everybody at the club would like to thank Darwin for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Núñez moved to Anfield in June 2022 from Benfica for an initial fee of £64m.

He scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds, but started just eight Premier League matches during their title-winning season last term.

Darwin Núñez has left Liverpool after three seasons at Anfield. Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Núñez was a target for another Saudi club, Al Nassr, in January, but a £60m bid was rejected as Liverpool did not want to sell in the middle of the season.

Sources told ESPN that Núñez again expressed his desire to leave this summer, but Liverpool rejected a bid from Napoli earlier in the window.

Liverpool believed the Serie A champions' valuation of Núñez fell short, while the proposed payment terms would have deferred any funds until summer 2026, to be paid over a five-year period.

However, his departure looked inevitable after a string of unconvincing displays, and takes Liverpool's income from sales this summer to almost £200m, with more likely to follow with £40m-plus-rated midfielder Harvey Elliott possibly on the move.

It also opens up a space in their forward line, which has already been strengthened with the arrival of Hugo Ekitike as part of a near-£300m spend, and the number nine shirt.

Liverpool retain an interest in Newcastle's Alexander Isak after having a £110m bid rejected last week.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed on Friday that the wantaway Sweden striker is unlikely to feature in the opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa.

Information from PA was used in this report.