Newcastle have signed defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Germany defender was linked with a move to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich last summer but after another year in Serie A, he joins Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old began his career with Schalke and after two seasons in Germany, earned a €5 million ($5.8m) move to the San Siro.

There, he played 85 times, scoring one goal, lifting the Supercoppa Italiana last season.

Malick, who has made three appearances for Germany, will wear shirt No. 12 for Newcastle this season.

"I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and to get to know my new teammates and all the staff," Thiaw said after signing his deal. "The gaffer showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting.

"I think Newcastle speaks for itself. It's a great club, a big club with passionate fans who I can't wait to see at St. James' Park."

It is a piece of much-needed good news for Newcastle and Howe, who have had a difficult transfer window, after targets Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike, James Trafford and João Pedro all headed to Premier League rivals, while Alexander Isak has made it clear he wishes to head to pastures new.

The signing of Thiaw though is an important defensive bolster, joining Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles in the centre-back ranks.

He becomes the third signing of the window, after Anthony Elanga joined from Nottingham Forest and Aaron Ramsdale joined on loan from Southampton.