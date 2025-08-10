Gemma Soler joins ESPN FC to explain the clash that has led to Marc-Andre ter Stegen losing the captaincy at Barcelona. (2:17)

The Spanish football federation (RFEF)'s board will discuss on Monday taking the first step in the process of holding December's LaLiga game between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami, a federation spokesperson has confirmed to ESPN.

LaLiga has long worked to play a competitive match in the United States, with president Javier Tebas telling ESPN last year that the league was aiming for the 2025-26 campaign.

The league first tried to hold a game between Girona and Barcelona in Miami in 2018, but the attempt was thwarted after opposition from the RFEF and FIFA.

On Sunday, an RFEF spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that a point of order in its board of directors' meeting on Monday was "elevating to UEFA the request to begin the procedures for the prior authorization from FIFA of the playing of the matchday 17 first division game between Barcelona and Villarreal at 'Hard Rock Stadium' in Miami on December 20, 2025, in accordance with FIFA's rules on international matches, and the regulations approved by the RFEF."

Lamine Yamal and Barcelona could be heading to Miami to play in a regular season LaLiga fixture. David Ramos/Getty Images

FIFA dropped its opposition to a competitive LaLiga match being played in the United States after world football's governing body -- as well as the US Soccer Federation -- faced a lawsuit from Relevant Sports Group, the Spanish league's business partner in the US.

That suit was dismissed in April, after an agreement was reached between the parties.

A competitive game being played overseas requires approval from the confederations involved, which in this case would be UEFA and Concacaf, as well as the RFEF and United States Soccer Federation (USSF).

The RFEF board deciding to formally pass the matter on to UEFA on Monday would be the first step in this process.

The Spanish federation's previous opposition to the plans coincided with the presidency of Luis Rubiales, who clashed with LaLiga and Tebas on a series of issues.

Rubiales resigned in 2023 after an outcry over his behaviour in the aftermath of the Women's World Cup final, and his successor, Rafael Louzan, has adopted a more conciliatory approach with the league.

