Florian Wirtz named Germany player of the year

Steve Nicol looks ahead to the Community Shield as a first chance to see Arne Slot's new signings in competitive action. (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz has been named Germany's player of the year for the 2024-25 season after thriving with Bayer Leverkusen, while SC Freiburg's Julian Schuster won the coach's accolade.

Germany teammates Giulia Gwinn and Ann-Katrin Berger share the women's player of the year award after both received 608 votes from members of the Association of German Sports Journalists in the yearly poll organized by kicker magazine.

Kicker revealed that 22-year-old Wirtz, who made the move to Liverpool in June, received 191 votes, ahead of Michael Olise of Bayern Munich (81), Nick Woltemade of Stuttgart (71) and Thomas Müller (70), who last week joined MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps after spending 17 years at Bayern.

"I can't think of a more worthy successor than you," former winner Toni Kroos said of Wirtz.

- Liverpool confirm Darwin Núñez transfer to Al Hilal

- Sesko unveiled as Man United beat Fiorentina on penalties

- Reijnders brace sees Man City ease past Palermo in preseason tie

Schuster led SC Freiburg to fifth place in the Bundesliga, securing Europa League qualification in his first season in charge since taking over from longtime coach Christian Streich.

Schuster was followed by Horst Steffen, who almost took Elversberg to Bundesliga promotion, and 2020 winner Hansi Flick, who led Barcelona to a domestic double.

The player of the year award has been voted for since 1960, with managers honoured since 2002. Franz Beckenbauer leads the player category with four wins, while Jürgen Klopp and Felix Magath both won the manager award three times.

The women's player of the year has been awarded each season since 1996.