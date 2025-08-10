Philippines' shock loss to Australia U23 throws ASEAN Women's Championship wide open

Defending champions Philippines have suffered a big upset at the ASEAN Women's Championship after losing 1-0 to Australia U23. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

On paper, it was a game that Philippines would have been expected to win.

Not only by virtue of the fact that they are the defending champions of the ASEAN Women's Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 -- but also given they were coming off a resounding 7-0 rout of Timor-Leste in their Group B opener while their opposition on Sunday had been beaten 2-1 by Myanmar.

But with a plucky display, Australia U23 stunned the Filipinas with a 1-0 win -- courtesy of an Alana Jančevski strike on the stroke of halftime -- to not only get their campaign up and running but also put a real dent in their opponents' title defence bid.

It now means that Philippines are now third in Group B, three points behind leaders Myanmar while also sitting below the Australians given their inferior head-to-head record courtesy of the defeat.

Realistically, Philippines must now beat Myanmar to stand any chance of reaching the semifinals given it is likely that Australia U23 will defeat the Timorese.

Even then, it could be imperative that they win by more than a one-goal margin given goal difference could come into play in the event of a three-way tie on six points.

The Filipinas will certainly rue the situation they now find themselves in and they arguably over have themselves to blame.

- Catch all the ASEAN Women's Championship action live on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel here!

Following the Australians' loss to Myanmar, it was no surprise that coach Joe Palatsides rang the changes with only striker Annalise Rasmussen retaining her starting XI berth.