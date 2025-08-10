Philippines' shock loss to Australia U23 throws ASEAN Women's Championship wide open

On paper, it was a game that Philippines would have been expected to win.
Not only by virtue of the fact that they are the defending champions of the ASEAN Women's Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 -- but also given they were coming off a resounding 7-0 rout of Timor-Leste in their Group B opener while their opposition on Sunday had been beaten 2-1 by Myanmar.
But with a plucky display, Australia U23 stunned the Filipinas with a 1-0 win -- courtesy of an Alana Jančevski strike on the stroke of halftime -- to not only get their campaign up and running but also put a real dent in their opponents' title defence bid.
It now means that Philippines are now third in Group B, three points behind leaders Myanmar while also sitting below the Australians given their inferior head-to-head record courtesy of the defeat.
Realistically, Philippines must now beat Myanmar to stand any chance of reaching the semifinals given it is likely that Australia U23 will defeat the Timorese.
Even then, it could be imperative that they win by more than a one-goal margin given goal difference could come into play in the event of a three-way tie on six points.
The Filipinas will certainly rue the situation they now find themselves in and they arguably over have themselves to blame.
Following the Australians' loss to Myanmar, it was no surprise that coach Joe Palatsides rang the changes with only striker Annalise Rasmussen retaining her starting XI berth.
The more perplexing moves came from Mark Torcaso, Palatsides' compatriot and opposite number in the Philippines dugout.
While he retained the majority of the lineup that started against Timor-Leste, with just Dionesa Tolentin and Aaliyah Schinaman, he chose to employ a completely different system -- switching from a 3-4-2-1 that had served them well to a more traditional 4-4-2.
It also meant a number of positional changes.
Azumi Oka, who made an impressive senior international debut in a three-woman defence, now found herself wider at left-back. Charisa Lemoran, who had been a driving force in midfield against the Timorese, was also moved from a central role to the right of midfield.
Malea Cesar switched flanks completely while Quinley Quezada, who was dynamic as one of the two No. 10s last time out, looked far less threatening as an out-and-out striker alongside Chandler McDaniel.
In Tolentin and Schinaman, Torcaso dropped a pair who had combined for three of the goals that Philippines had scored in their previous outing.
Of course, in tournament football, rotation is necessary. A change in system can also be required to counter specific opposition threats.
Yet, given Philippines are the reigning champions and even a rising force on the global stage -- having made their FIFA Women's World Cup debut back in 2023 -- they should be confident in their primary identity and sticking to it more often than not.
Instead, it is their opponents -- especially when it is the U23s and not the seniors of what is undoubtedly one of women's football's powerhouses in Australia -- that should be ones tweaking their game plan to deal with Philippines' strengths.
That was indeed what Palatsides did. He too changed his setup, going from the 4-4-2 that was sent out against Myanmar to a less-rigid 4-2-3-1.
And it worked.
The wingers in Jančevski and Holly Furphy still held their width but cut inside once they reached the final third. It created space for Claudia Cicco and Sasha Grove to push forward in support from their full-back positions.
In the No. 10 position, Leticia McKenna roamed freely -- at times dropping so deep she was receiving possession from the centre-backs but, on other occasions, pushing high to stand alongside Rasmussen as a second striker.
From the opening whistle, Australia U23 were in the ascendancy. They would finish with a staggering 71% of possession with an 80% pass completion rate.
Philippines, who had been so fluid against Timor-Leste, completed just 53% of their passes. They had just one shot on target.
They might even have lost by more if not for a couple of smart saves from goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.
Philippines will not have been thinking that defending their title was ever going to be a walk in the park, but perhaps they would not have expected it to be this tricky so early on.
Over in Group A, Thailand and Vietnam are already through to the last four following two wins apiece and a staggering combined goal differential of +27.
If the Filipinas are to join them, they will have to rediscover their groove and, more importantly, their identity in what will be another tough test on Wednesday.
Myanmar will pose completely different threats to Australia U23, and will also have the luxury of being able to play for a draw.
Philippines now get the chance to show what they are made of, especially since the ASEAN Women's Championship has been thrown wide open.