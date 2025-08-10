Dale Johnson breaks down Crystal Palaces' appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their demotion from the Europa League. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Crystal Palace fans made their feelings towards UEFA clear ahead of the Community Shield clash with Liverpool at Wembley.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will make their decision on which UEFA competition Palace will be competing in next year on Monday.

After winning the FA Cup, Palace qualified for the Europa League but, because Lyon also qualified for the Europa League, Palace were demoted to the Conference League, due to John Textor having stakes in both clubs.

- Glasner: Potential Euro demotion tough for 'innocent' Palace

- Jets owner Johnson completes purchase of stake in Crystal Palace

Textor has since sold his stakes in Palace, but after the March 1 deadline, which saw Palace demoted and Nottingham Forest promoted to the Europa League, having finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

Crystal Palace fans made their feelings clear towards UEFA ahead of the impending CAS decision. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Palace, led by chairman Steve Parish, have appealed the decision.

Fans behind the goal in the Palace end let off flares, with a banner that read: "UEFA Mafia."