Liam Delap scored a brace as Chelsea beat AC Milan 4-1 in their final pre-season match of the season at Stamford Bridge.

Andrei Coubis scored an own goal after just five minutes to put Chelsea into the lead before João Pedro scored his fifth goal in as many games for his new club two minutes later.

Coubis was then sent off after 18 minutes for taking the Brazilian down when the last man.

Delap replaced João Pedro after an hour and slotted home a penalty seven minutes later, before scoring a second goal in the 90th minute after Yunus Musah scored a consolation goal for the Serie A side.