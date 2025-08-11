Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot played down the interruption of the minute's silence in memory of Diogo Jota by Crystal Palace fans ahead of the Community Shield at Wembley.

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash with his brother André Silva last month and were honoured with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

A minority of Palace fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Palace supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

"I don't think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn't aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence," Slot said.

Arne Slot watched his team fall short in the Community Shield on Sunday. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don't think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise.

"They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, 'Hey, what's happening here?'

"So I don't think there's a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and André and this was, I think, unlucky or, I can't find the right words, but I don't think there was a bad intention in it.

"We will see Friday, when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that is going to happen.

"It's also five weeks ago, so that's why maybe this fan who was just so happy for them to be in the Community Shield that he forgot in a second."

Liverpool fans earlier paid their respects with a rousing rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone" as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading 'Diogo J' and featuring the forward's image and No. 20.

The club's record goalscorer Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end as fans from both sides showed their respect with a standing ovation as the siblings' images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.