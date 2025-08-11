Take a look at some of the names that have been nominated for the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or. (1:42)

Eduardo Camavinga has suffered a sprained ankle, Real Madrid confirmed on Sunday, adding to the club's midfield issues ahead of the new LaLiga season.

Madrid are already without star midfielder Jude Bellingham -- who underwent shoulder surgery last month and is expected to be out of action until October -- and have so far opted not to sign a midfielder in this summer transfer window.

Madrid kick off their 2025-26 season on Aug. 19, hosting against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu, as they look to bounce back from a 2024-25 campaign in which they failed to win a major trophy.

"Following tests conducted on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a sprain to his right ankle," Madrid said in a brief statement on Sunday.

Eduardo Camavinga's injury leaves Real Madrid short of midfield options. Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Camavinga, 22, has suffered five injuries in the last 12 months, limiting him to 19 appearances in LaLiga last season.

Central midfield was a problem position for Madrid last season, and their options have been further limited by the departure of veteran Luka Modric, who joined AC Milan this summer.

The club have strengthened elsewhere in this transfer window, signing defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, while wide forward Franco Mastantuono will join this week when he turns 18.

New coach Xabi Alonso opted to play Arda Güler in a central midfield role alongside Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Bellingham during the Club World Cup, in Madrid's run to the semifinals.

"With who we have, we can dominate in midfield," Alonso said.

ESPN has reported that Madrid do not plan to make further signings this summer, unless a player departs first.

