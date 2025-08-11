MLS Power Rankings: San Diego keeps climbing as rivals slip

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 MLS season continues to chug along, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table, and who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across the weekend to order all 30 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

A late goal from Deandre Kerr meant the Union had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Toronto on Saturday. Fortunately for Philly, most of their rivals for the Supporters' Shield -- and the top spot in these rankings -- also suffered setbacks this weekend.

Previous ranking: 3

Hirving Lozano. Anders Dreyer. Who else? San Diego's two biggest stars scored in a 2-0 road triumph over Kansas City. Other players contributed, too, but Lozano didn't need them for his tackle, then long-range golazo to open the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Previous ranking: 2

Finding results even without Lionel Messi was a hallmark of Inter Miami's Supporters' Shield team last season, but life without Leo seems much tougher in 2025. Missing the Argentine superstar, Miami took the train to Orlando and fell 4-1 in a Clásico del Sol, lacking attacking punch and clearly failing to shut down Martín Ojeda and the Orlando attack.

Previous ranking: 4

Cincinnati fell 1-0 to Charlotte, failing to find the back of the net despite a typically creative display by Evander. Kévin Denkey made a late cameo for his return from injury. Getting him fully fit could make all the difference.

Previous ranking: 9

The Sounders smashed the Galaxy in Sunday's nightcap, winning 4-0 thanks to a Danny Musovski double and an impressive defensive performance. Seattle remains unbeaten since its Club World Cup adventure, also having navigated a perfect Phase One of Leagues Cup.

Previous ranking: 6

A red card for Édier Ocampo before the half-hour mark conditioned the Caps' 2-1 loss to San Jose. Fans feel they still could've hung in the mix were it not for a penalty whistled in the second half that Josef Martínez converted. Thomas Müller is in town and could debut next week.

Previous ranking: 10

Luis Muriel scored in the second minute and again in the 50th to help Orlando City past Floridian rivals Inter Miami in a 4-1 romp. The good times are rolling in Central Florida, and not just because of Sunday's win. The Lions are now undefeated in six matches and up to fourth place in the East.

Previous ranking: 5

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis was busy early and often in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis. While the Leagues Cup break disrupted the rhythm a bit, it's the second straight defeat for Nashville and third in its past five.

Previous ranking: 7

The Crew will have to wait another week to return to MLS play after falling just shy of a return to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, a tournament they won in 2024. Their game at NYCFC was rescheduled because of "required field maintenance at Citi Field," according to a statement.

Previous ranking: 11

Wilfried Zaha scored from a volley in the 80th minute to lift Charlotte to a 1-0 road victory in Cincinnati. After an up-and-down Leagues Cup, the Crown picked up right where they left off in MLS play, winning their fifth straight.

Minnesota conceded twice before getting a goal back from Tani Oluwaseyi in a 2-1 home loss against the Rapids. The Loons' underlying numbers look OK, but after a few speed bumps in Leagues Cup as well, a bit of concern might be merited.

Previous ranking: 12

The most important part of the weekend by far? Son Heung-Min suited up for LAFC. The South Korea superstar arrived only a few days ago, but he was already on the field in Bridgeview, where LAFC drew the Fire 2-2. Son drew a penalty moments after his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Hugo Lloris came up with a few huge stops.

play 1:14 Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Fire FC vs. LAFC, 08/09/2025

Previous ranking: 13

Preston Judd's stoppage-time goal lifted the Quakes to a 2-1 victory over Vancouver. The home points were welcomed, as they snapped a six-match winless skid.

Previous ranking: 14

Philip Zinckernagel continued to stake his claim as the best player no one seems to be talking about, with a pair of assists in a 2-2 Fire draw with LAFC. The late goal, conceded from the penalty spot, will stay with Gregg Berhalter, but his team is unbeaten in its past four.

Previous ranking: 15

The scheduled match against Columbus being postponed because of "required field maintenance" only serves as incentive for NYCFC fans to keep dreaming about their new stadium. The grand opening in 2027 can't come soon enough.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ran his tally to 15 goals this season with a double in a 2-1 victory over Salt Lake. He's clearly feeling confident, going for a Panenka from the penalty spot in the 84th minute. It was saved, but he got his revenge by converting one awarded in stoppage time.

Previous ranking: 17

The issue all season has been scoring for Austin, so it won't be pleased that it went up 2-0 on the Dynamo only to settle for a 2-2 draw. The goals came from the penalty spot and on a deflection, but three points against a fellow Texas team would've been much sweeter for Los Verdes.

play 1:21 Jack McGlynn's late brace helps Houston draw Austin Jack McGlynn scores a pair of goals late as the Dynamo draw Austin FC.

Previous ranking: 19

After the blockbuster trade that sent Djordje Mihailovic to Toronto, the Rapids gave fans reason to believe there's life after the star. Young attacker Darren Yapi scored twice in a 2-1 road win against Minnesota, and the schedule looks much more merciful than it did in the past month or so.

Previous ranking: 16

A Maxime Crépeau mix-up allowed Dallas to get an early goal, and the Timbers couldn't recover in a 2-0 defeat in Texas. Santi Moreno missed the match ahead of a move to Fluminense, but the Timbers still will be frustrated to see a five-match unbeaten run end like that.

Previous ranking: 20

RSL led most of the match against the Red Bulls thanks to an early Zavier Gozo goal but fell 2-1 on Sunday. They'll be on the phone with the league office -- if they're not already -- about Diego Luna's strange sending-off plus penalties in the 84th and 99th minutes.

Previous ranking: 22

In the first match since offseason acquisition Luciano Acosta was transferred to Fluminense, FCD were able to manage well without the playmaker. Petar Musa finished from a fortunate moment and Lalas Abubakar added insurance in a 2-0 win over the Timbers. Michael Collodi, in for injured goalkeeper Maarten Paes, who suffered a hamstring injury in training, also excelled.

Previous ranking: 21

Jack McGlynn's goals in the 80th and 89th minutes showed the Dynamo weren't going to stop fighting in a 2-2 draw with Copa Texas rival Austin. The fight was needed after a tough Leagues Cup, and Saturday's stalemate took the tally to seven matches without a win for Houston.

Previous ranking: 23

The Galaxy fell 4-0 to Seattle, and while it was a lopsided result, there might still be positives to take from August. The Galaxy made the Leagues Cup quarterfinals with a win over Santos Laguna on Thursday night, but the three-day turnaround was far too much for this depleted team to manage.

play 1:14 Sounders blank Galaxy in 4-0 win Daniel Musovski's brace leads the Sounders to a dominant victory over the Galaxy.

Previous ranking: 24

Dante Sealy scored a goal from a nice team move, but Montréal couldn't protect it in a 1-1 draw with Atlanta. The point was enough to jump D.C. and get out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

Previous ranking: 26

Matt Turner was back in goal, and suddenly it felt a bit like the old days. The United States shot stopper had a strange summer but is back at home and made a trio of saves. He got support from Leo Campana and Carles Gil in a 2-0 win over D.C.

Previous ranking: 25

Sporting KC were trying a few things out in a 2-0 loss to San Diego, actually finishing with a higher xG than the visitors, but it's clear not enough danger is being generated, with SKC shut out for the second contest in a row.

Previous ranking: 28

Let the Djordje Mihailovic era begin! The playmaker arrived from the Rapids in a big-money trade and immediately started creating chances. His six chances created led the match. Soccer is a funny game, though, and TFC scored an equalizer just after he was subbed out and snatched a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia.

Previous ranking: 29

St. Louis secured its fifth win of the season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Nashville. STL attacked early and often and got a great game from goalkeeper Roman Bürki, even if his penalty save was wiped off because the goalkeeper came off his line.

Previous ranking: 27

Alexey Miranchuk again rescued a point late for Atlanta in a 1-1 draw with Montreal. While a Leagues Cup win gave the club a fleeting positive moment, this was the ninth consecutive match without a league victory for Atlanta.

Previous ranking: 30

D.C. lost 2-0 to the Revs on Saturday. It has lost five straight in MLS play for the first time since 2020. It's now 10 games without a win across all competitions.