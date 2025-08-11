Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid have completed the signing of forward Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli, the club confirmed on Monday.

Raspadori -- an Italy international -- scored six goals in 26 Serie A appearances for title winners Napoli last season.

The forward has signed a five-year contract with Atlético, and is their seventh addition to the first team squad this summer.

Raspadori joins Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Dávid Hancko, Thiago Almada, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill in arriving at the Metropolitano ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Giacomo Raspadori joins Atlético Madrid off the back of a Serie A title with Napoli last season. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Atlético are looking to improve on a 2024-25 season which saw them finish third in LaLiga and eliminated in the Champions League round of 16 and the Copa del Rey semifinals, before being knocked out of the Club World Cup in the group stage.

- Newcastle lose to Atlético in final friendly as Isak absent again

- LaLiga's top 2025-26 kits: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético, more

- Disney+ to show primetime LaLiga games in UK and Ireland

Diego Simeone's side won 2-0 at St. James' Park against Newcastle United in their latest preseason friendly on Saturday.

Raspadori made his senior debut at Sassuolo before signing for Napoli in 2022. He won two Serie A titles during his time in Naples, and was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020.