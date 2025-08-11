Manchester United introduce Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford ahead of their friendly vs. Fiorentina. (1:05)

Manchester United's latest signing Benjamin Sesko has said he hopes to emulate his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his time at Old Trafford.

Slovenia international Sesko completed his move to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig on Saturday in a deal worth €85 million ($98.8m).

Ibrahimovic spent just under two years at Old Trafford scoring 29 goals and registering 10 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions.

"Since I've been small I've been watching him. Every single YouTube video that I can find because he's amazing for me," Sesko told MUTV.

"We don't have the same character, but I like to see the way he plays, the way he enjoys football, how everything works. It has been my dream to one day meet him, that would be great, so in general, he's my idol.

Benjamin Sesko was unveiled by his new club ahead of their friendly against Fiorentina at Old Trafford on Saturday. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

"We have a different playing style, but if there is any situation, I try to do the same as he did."

Sesko scored 21 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions last year.

He also revealed his admiration for other United strikers before him, notably Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney.

"Van Persie and Rooney, all those kind of guys," Sesko said. "I've also been watching them, of course, on the videos. They have been great.

"You can admire them a lot and I will also try to show myself in a good light here and try to help the team and the club to be as high as possible."

United endured the worst season of their Premier League era last season finishing 15th, but Sesko is convinced good times lie ahead as he joins fellow summer arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

"For me the team is great, it's getting better and better," Sesko said. "I think it's just a great project in general and I can't wait to start, definitely.

"Together you can grow a lot. It can give you a lot of fresh power, fresh energy and I think it's going to be exciting in general."

"Just that we get better, that we connect together in general and as a team try to grow and grow together, step by step.

"It's just a matter of time when we can fly high again."

Information from PA Sport contributed to this report.