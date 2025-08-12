Don Hutchison reacts to Jack Grealish's agreed loan move to Everton from Manchester City ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to go head to head for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while five Italian teams are now tracking Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Brighton boss Hürzeler unfazed by Man United's Baleba interest

- Source: Spurs mull move for Arsenal target Eze

- Lewandowski on failed Man Utd move: I said yes to them

Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave PSG following the signing of Lucas Chevalier. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to RMC Sport. The Blues are looking to challenge the Red Devils for the 26-year-old's signature and they have reportedly made an enquiry amid uncertainty over his future. Recent reports have indicated that an offer worth £26 million would be accepted by PSG, as they look to offload him after signing a new No. 1 in Lucas Chevalier. Donnarumma, who is able to leave for free next summer, would prefer a switch to the Premier League if he moves on from the Parc des Princes.

- Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Arsenal by lining up a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Spurs are admirers of the 27-year-old England international, and any approach wouldn't impact their current hopes of landing winger Savinho from Manchester City. Eze has a release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park that allows him to be signed for £68m, but it will expire two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window -- which is Monday. The Gunners are also interested in Eze, but they would need to move players on first for a deal to be possible.

- Five teams in Italy are tracking Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, reports The i Paper. Internazionale, Juventus, Napoli, and AS Roma have joined AC Milan in the race for the 22-year-old Denmark international, with the Red Devils ready to move him on after they secured the signature of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Previous reports have indicated that an offer in the region of £40 million would be enough to get a deal over the line.

- An enquiry has been made by AS Roma for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, reports Nicolo Schira. The Serie A club have been informed by the Red Devils that they will need to make an offer worth between €20 million and €25 million if they want to sign the 25-year-old, who contributed to seven goals in 31 Premier League matches while on loan at Chelsea last season. Juventus are also interested, but the Bianconeri will only make an approach if they first offload Nico González.

- Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, reports Florian Plettenberg. The 18-year-old has been listed as the Reds' second priority option in their search for a centre-back, and they are now "seriously considering" making an offer if they fail to secure Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi. Several clubs in the Serie A, including AC Milan and Internazionale, are keen on Leoni, an Italy under-19 international, after impressive performances across 17 league appearances last season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:57 Laurens: PSG want Donnarumma to leave Gab & Juls discuss Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at Paris Saint-Germain.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £57.1 million. Read

OTHER RUMORS

- The deal which sees Jack Grealish join Everton on loan from Manchester City includes a £50 million permanent option. (The Athletic)

- Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is the subject of interest from Brentford and Newcastle. (L'Équipe)

- Palmeiras are looking at Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso. (UOL)

- Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is expected to stay at the club and battle for his starting spot with James Trafford. The Brazil international was previously linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium. (Football Insider)

- Bayer Leverkusen are discussing a move for free agent centre-back Victor Lindelof, who left Manchester United earlier this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Monaco are among the clubs in Europe keeping tabs on the situation of Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier. (Daily Mail)

- An agreement worth in excess of £20 million has been reached by Nottingham Forest and Manchester City for midfielder James McAtee. (Fabrizio Romano)

- New talks are set to be held between Manchester United and Brighton regarding defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba. (Fabrizio Romano)

- New York City FC are interested in Monza forward Dany Mota. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale are looking at Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche. (L'Equipe)

- An offer is being prepared by West Ham for Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes. (The Guardian)

- A move for Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is being weighed up by Newcastle. (Daily Telegraph)

- Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has turned down interest from the Premier League and LaLiga. (Mike McGrath)

- Roma have rekindled their interest in Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Atalanta are closing in on a move to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. He has previously been linked with Leeds United. (Nicolo Schira)

- Everton are interested in Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson. (TEAMtalk)