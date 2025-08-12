Transfer rumors, news: Man City could rival Man United for Donnarumma

Don Hutchison reacts to Jack Grealish's agreed loan move to Everton from Manchester City ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to go head to head for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, while five Italian teams are now tracking Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Brighton boss Hürzeler unfazed by Man United's Baleba interest

- Source: Spurs mull move for Arsenal target Eze

- Lewandowski on failed Man Utd move: I said yes to them

Gianluigi Donnarumma will leave PSG following the signing of Lucas Chevalier. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City will make a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if Ederson leaves the Etihad, RMC Sport reports. It comes after Manchester United had been linked with Italy's No. 1, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The report says that Galatasaray have already agreed personal terms with Ederson, with an offer of €3 million lodged to City. Earlier, RMC Sport had reported that Chelsea are also in the race. Recent reports have indicated that an offer worth £26 million would be accepted by PSG, as they look to offload him after signing a new No. 1 in Lucas Chevalier. Donnarumma would prefer a switch to the Premier League if he moves on from the Parc des Princes. Man City have already re-signed James Trafford from Burnley, and he was expected to be the new No. 1 -- but the situation may have changed.

- Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Arsenal by lining up a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Spurs are admirers of the 27-year-old England international, and any approach wouldn't impact their current hopes of landing winger Savinho from Manchester City. Eze has a release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park that allows him to be signed for £68m, but it will expire two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window, which is Monday. The Gunners are also interested in Eze, but they would need to move players on first for a deal to be possible.

- Five teams in Italy are tracking Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, reports The i Paper. Internazionale, Juventus, Napoli and AS Roma have joined AC Milan in the race for the 22-year-old Denmark international, with the Red Devils ready to move him on after they secured the signature of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Previous reports have indicated that an offer in the region of £40 million would be enough to get a deal over the line.

- An inquiry has been made by AS Roma for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, reports Nicolo Schira. The Serie A club have been informed by the Red Devils that they will need to make an offer worth between €20 million and €25 million if they want to sign the 25-year-old, who contributed seven goals in 31 Premier League matches while on loan at Chelsea last season. Juventus are also interested, but the Bianconeri will only make an approach if they first offload Nico González.

- Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, reports Florian Plettenberg. The 18-year-old has been listed as the Reds' second priority option in their search for a center back, and they are now "seriously considering" making an offer if they fail to secure Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi. Several clubs in Serie A, including AC Milan and Internazionale, are keen on Leoni, an Italy under-19 international, after impressive performances across 17 league appearances last season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:57 Laurens: PSG want Donnarumma to leave Gab & Juls discuss Gianluigi Donnarumma's future at Paris Saint-Germain.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth up to £57.1 million. Read

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich have made Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku their No. 1 priority to replace the Al Nassr-bound Kingsley Coman. (L'Equipe)

- AC Milan have hit deadlock in talks with Napoli and Nottingham Forest as they look for a €30 million fee for USMNT star Yunus Musah. (Football Italia)

- The deal that sees Jack Grealish join Everton on loan from Manchester City includes a £50 million permanent option. (The Athletic)

- Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo is the subject of interest from Brentford and Newcastle. (L'Équipe)

- Palmeiras are looking at Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso. (UOL)

- Claudio Echeverri is set to join Roma on loan from Man City after the Serie A club dropped their request for an option to make the deal permanent. (Calciomercato)

- Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is expected to stay at the club and battle for his starting spot with James Trafford. The Brazil international was previously linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium. (Football Insider)

- Bayer Leverkusen are discussing a move for free agent center back Victor Lindelof, who left Manchester United earlier this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Monaco are among the clubs in Europe keeping tabs on the situation of Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier. (Daily Mail)

- West Ham have contacted Roma to check on the availability of attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 29, who is into the final year of his contract. (Calciomercato)

- An agreement worth in excess of £20 million has been reached by Nottingham Forest and Manchester City for midfielder James McAtee. (Fabrizio Romano)

- New talks are set to be held between Manchester United and Brighton regarding defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba. (Fabrizio Romano)

- New York City FC are interested in Monza forward Dany Mota. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale are looking at Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche. (L'Equipe)

- An offer is being prepared by West Ham for Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes. (The Guardian)

- A move for Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is being weighed up by Newcastle. (Daily Telegraph)

- Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has turned down interest from the Premier League and LaLiga. (Mike McGrath)

- Roma have rekindled their interest in Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Atalanta are closing in on a move to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. He has been previously linked with Leeds United. (Nicolo Schira)

- Everton are interested in Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson. (TEAMtalk)