Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth, the clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

Zabarnyi is Bournemouth's fourth major defensive sale this summer after the exits of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who left to join Arsenal.

"I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, the best club in the world, with the best project," Zabarnyi said in a statement.

"I am here to give everything I have on the pitch and I'm looking forward to making my debut and meeting the fans."

Illia Zabarnyi had a very successful one and-a-half year spell at the Vitality Stadium. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The Ukraine international has signed a five-year contract at the club and has joined in a deal reportedly worth up to £57.1 million ($69.5m).

Zabarnyi made 36 appearances for Bournemouth last season, scoring once, and was a key part of the side that achieved Bournemouth's highest ever Premier League points tally of 56.

He has made 49 appearances for Ukraine, including three at Euro 2024.

PSG won the Champions League for the first time in May after beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich.

Luis Enrique's French champions, who have also added goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier to their squad during the transfer window, face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday before beginning their domestic title defence on Sunday away to Nantes.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "Illia is a talented international player and a great professional.

"He will make a major contribution to everything that we are building long-term at Paris Saint-Germain."

