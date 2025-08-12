Rob Dawson reacts to Man United's penalty shootout win vs. Fiorentina in their final preseason game. (2:04)

Real Betis have not giving up hope over the potential return of Manchester United winger Antony, the Spanish club's sporting director Manu Fajardo has said.

The Brazil international -- whose contract with United expires in June 2027 -- is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Antony, 25, spent the second half of the season on loan at Real Betis, where he enjoyed a career revival.

"The desire on both sides, player and club, is to be together again," Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo told reporters when asked about Antony.

"Every day that passes, the hope grows, but if Antony arrives, it's because he's doing so in the numbers that suit Betis."

Antony was a UEFA Conference League runner up with Real Betis last season. Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

United are keen to offload Antony, who did not take part in the club's preseason tour of the United States.

A number of other clubs from across Europe, including Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig have reportedly been monitoring Antony's situation.

Moreover, Saudi Pro League clubs have also shown an interest in the player, who joined United in a an £85 million ($114m) transfer from Ajax in 2022.

While Antony thrived at Betis, sources had told ESPN that the club cannot afford a permanent deal and are hoping for the chance to discuss another loan with United.

The winger scored nine goals and set up five more in 26 appearances for Betis and helped the Spanish outfit reach the Conference League final.