PSG vs Tottenham: UEFA Super Cup kick-off time, how to watch

Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur are looking to win their second piece of silverware in the space of three months when they battle for the UEFA Super Cup with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Spurs go into the game off the back of a 4-0 hiding from Bayern Munich in their last preseason friendly, while PSG are still smarting from their one-sided defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

PSG's Champions League run saw them beat English opponents in the league phase, round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals, and they'll be looking to get one over another Premier League side in Udine, Italy.

While PSG have not had a proper preseason due to their exertions in the United States over the summer, Spurs have played six games in which new head coach Thomas Frank has looked to rectify the defensive frailties that plagued them last season.

"[The Super Cup] is a very special match that brings together the Champions League and Europa League winners. Of course, our aim is to try to win it and give it our all," PSG boss Luis Enrique said.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank said: "[PSG] are the best team in Europe. They won the treble and it looks like they are extremely strong in all 11 starting positions. It's a fantastic challenge to have in the first game but, of course, we believe in ourselves."

Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 15 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST and 5 a.m. AEST, Thursday)

Venue: Stadio Friuli, Udine, Italy

Referee: Joao Pinheiro

VAR: Tiago Martins

Team News

PSG

João Neves, M: Suspended

Tottenham

James Maddison, M: ACL, est. return mid-Feb

Dejan Kulusevski, M/F: knee, est. return mid-Sep

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, est. return mid-Oct

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, doubt

Destiny Udogie, D: muscle, doubt

Predicted XIs

PSG (4-3-3)

GK: Lucas Chevalier

RB: Achraf Hakimi | CB: Marquinhos | CB: Willian Pacho | LB: Nuno Mendes

CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery | CDM: Vitinha | CM: Fabián Ruiz

RW: Désiré Doué | CF: Ousmane Dembélé | LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van der Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CDM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CDM: João Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Wilson Odobert

CF: Richarlison

Latest news and analysis:

