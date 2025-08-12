Don Hutchison reacts to Jack Grealish's agreed loan move to Everton from Manchester City ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. (1:20)

Everton have offered Jack Grealish rekindle his career, with the Merseyside club confirming the Manchester City forward's arrival on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Grealish joins Everton after falling out of favour at the Etihad and being left out of their Club World Cup squad this summer.

He still has two years to run on his contract at City.

Jack Grealish has joined Everton on a season-long loan. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The England international is the club's marquee summer signing, following the arrivals of Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers.

Grealish made 157 appearances in all competitions for City after his £100 million ($135m) move from Aston Villa in 2021, scoring 17 goals and registering 23 assists.

He was a key player during City's historic treble success in 2023, but has not been able to replicate that form at the Etihad since.

With the 2026 World Cup in the United States to take place next summer, Grealish will be looking for consistent playing time at Everton to secure his spot in Thomas Tuchel's squad.