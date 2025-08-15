Open Extended Reactions

Kingsley Coman has left Bayern Munich to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on a three-year deal, the club has confirmed.

The France international joined Bayern on a two-year loan from Juventus in 2015 before agreeing a permanent deal with the German side in 2017.

Kingsley Coman has joined Al Nassr from Bayern Munich. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Coman scored 72 goals in 339 matches for Bayern, including the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's hard to believe that nearly 10 years have passed since I first made Munich my home as a 19-year-old," Coman posted on Instagram. "In that time, I've been blessed to share unforgettable memories and success with this incredible club-9 Bundesliga titles, 6 Super Cups, 3 German Cups, a Club World Cup, and, above all, my proudest moment; scoring the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final in Lisbon.

"This club will forever be a part of me, and I wish Bayern nothing but continued success in the seasons ahead. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

The 29-year-old also won nine Bundesliga titles with Bayern but will now link up with Cristiano Ronaldo as well as fellow summer signings Iñigo Martínez and João Félix, at Al Nassr.

"We'd like to thank Kingsley Coman from the bottom of our hearts for a uniquely successful time together," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement.

"He earned an eternal place in the club's history with his goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. King will always be part of FC Bayern, and we wish him all the best for his new challenge."