Rob Dawson and James Olley discuss the chances of Rodrygo moving to Manchester City as reports emerge that Savinho could be heading to Spurs. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as Real Madrid beat WSG Tirol 4-0 in their first preseason friendly ahead of the 2025-26 campaign in Innsbruck, Austria, on Tuesday.

Madrid raced into an early lead at Tivoli Stadion Tirol, with Éder Militão's header opening the scoring in the tenth minute, and Mbappé added a second three minutes later.

Mbappé made it 3-0 in the 59th minute -- played in behind the defence by Aurélien Tchouaméni -- before coach Xabi Alonso made seven changes to his side.

- Madrid want Barça-Villarreal U.S. game blocked

- Camavinga injury adds to Madrid midfield issues

One of the players introduced, Rodrygo, completed the scoring in the 82nd minute, after exchanging passes with Mbappé.

Alonso picked three summer signings in his starting 11, with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing alongside Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Real Madrid's friendly win over WSG Swarovski Tirol. Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

Midfielder Arda Güler shone throughout, and twice hit the woodwork, as well as providing the assist for Mbappé's first goal.

Mbappé -- who scored a total of 43 goals in his debut season with Madrid -- came close to a hat trick in the 71st minute, when he was played in by Güler, but was denied by the goalkeeper.

However the France international bounced back to create Madrid's fourth goal for Rodrygo, expertly timing his return pass for the Brazilian.

Madrid returned to training on Aug.4, after competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The game in Innsbruck is the team's only official friendly in a two-week, curtailed preseason, ahead of their debut in LaLiga against Osasuna on Aug. 19.