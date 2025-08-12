Open Extended Reactions

Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed he is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain after being axed from the squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.

"To the special Paris fans, from the first day I arrived, I gave everything - on and off the pitch - to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain," the Italy international wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened."

Earlier in the day, PSG boss Luis Enrique said he was "100 percent responsible" for the "difficult decision" to leave Donnarumma out of the squad.

"Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, no doubt, and even better as a person," Luis Enrique told Sky Italy. "But this is the life of high-level footballers. I am 100 percent responsible for this difficult decision.

"If it were easy, anyone would do it; these decisions have to do with the profile of the goalkeeper that my team needs."

Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

PSG signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille on Saturday in a transfer ESPN reported was worth €40 million ($47 million) plus an additional €15 million ($17m) in potential bonuses. Sources told ESPN that Chevalier was signed to be the club's new No. 1.

PSG do not want to keep Donnarumma and have two top keepers in the squad this season, sources said. The club expects an offer from Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter Milan who have all had contact with Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma's agent, sources added.

The 26-year-old wanted to extend his deal in the French capital with only one year left on his current contract, said sources, but the two parties never found an agreement.

Donnarumma, already one of the squad's highest earners at €850,000 a month, wanted a pay raise and refused to accept the new salary structure imposed by the club's sporting director Luis Campos in the past two years: a lower salary base with big incentives on individual and collective performances, sources said.

Donnarumma was an important performer for PSG last season, with key saves in big matches against Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the club winning its first Champions League title. However, Luis Enrique wanted a keeper with better distribution and who is more comfortable with the ball at his feet, which Chevalier is.

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," Donnarumma wrote.

"If that doesn't happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me and I will never forget it. I will always carry with me the memory of all the emotions, the magical nights and of you, who made me feel at home.

"To my team-mates -- my second family - thank you for every battle, every laugh, every moment we shared. You will always be my brothers.

"Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris."

Information from ESPN's Julien Laurens was used in this report.