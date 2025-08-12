Open Extended Reactions

A moment's silence will be observed at all top-flight matches this weekend in memory of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, the Premier League has confirmed.

The league has spoken to Liverpool about the most appropriate way to remember the Portuguese star, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother on July 3 in Spain.

As well as a period of silence prior to kick-off in the matches, players of all clubs will be given black armbands while messaging and imagery will be shared with clubs for them to use on big screens.

Tributes were paid to the brothers prior to last Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley, with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

A minority of Eagles fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Eagles supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Liverpool fans paid tribute to Diogo Jota at the Community Shield. Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Reds head coach Arne Slot said: "I don't think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn't aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence.

"He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don't think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise.

"They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, 'Hey, what's happening here?'.

"So I don't think there's a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and André and this was, I think, unlucky or, I can't find the right words, but I don't think there was a bad intention in it."

Liverpool fans earlier paid their respects with a rousing rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading 'Diogo J' and featuring the forward's image and number 20.

The club's record goalscorer Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end as fans from both sides showed their respect with a standing ovation as the siblings' images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

Liverpool have retired Jota's number 20 shirt in tribute to the player.