Ben Davies looks ahead to Tottenham vs. PSG in the UEFA Super Cup and talks about the impact of new head coach Thomas Frank. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has named Cristian Romero as Tottenham Hotspur's new captain following the departure of Son Heung-Min to LAFC this summer.

Son had worn the armband for the last two seasons and lifted the Europa League in May as Spurs ended their 17-year wait for silverware.

However, Son's departure to MLS earlier this month meant new head coach Frank was on the lookout for a new leader.

Romero, a World Cup and two-time Copa América winning centre-back, was vice-captain -- along with James Maddison -- during Ange Postecoglou's two-year reign in north London.

Romero is only Tottenham's third captain of the last decade after Hugo Lloris held the role for eight years between 2015 and 2023.

Spurs take on Paris Saint-Germain for the UEFA Super Cup in Udine, Italy, on Wednesday before beginning their Premier League campaign against Burnley on Saturday.

Cristian Romero is set to lead Tottenham Hotspur out this season. EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

"I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero, and he's going to be our captain," Frank said in a statement.

"He was very honoured and very happy about it. It's a big thing and should be to lead this wonderful club out on the pitch, not just for this Super Cup, but also throughout the season.

"I think he has all the right qualities. He leads from his behaviour on the pitch, driving the team forward in every way, and outside the pitch he's always pushing the team.

"I want a leadership group as well. Of course, one will wear the armband and be the captain, but I would like to have as many leaders as possible, four to five in the leadership group who can help, because it's the same with me, I can't do everything on my own and need a superb coaching staff around me. I will name that leadership group after the window to give me time to assess everything."

- Bissouma axed from Spurs' Super Cup squad for ill discipline

- Tottenham mull transfer battle with Arsenal for Eze - source

- PSG vs Tottenham: UEFA Super Cup kick-off time, how to watch

Romero joined Spurs from Serie A side Atalanta in 2021 and has made exactly 100 appearances in the English top-flight.

It was Romero who started as captain for Spurs' 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final and he also wore the armband for both legs of their semi-final wins against Bodo/Glimt and the quarter-final away triumph at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Romero was named captain in the starting line-up on 13 occasions by Postecoglou last season.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer but is now set to play a key role during Frank's first season at the club.

The Danish head coach confirmed he will name the rest of Spurs' leadership group following the close of the transfer window.

Information from PA contributed to this report