Julien Laurens believes Gianluigi Donnarumma wouldn't fit into the Manchester City squad amid links to the Premier League side. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma as a potential replacement for Ederson, sources have told ESPN, but their preference is to keep the Brazil goalkeeper at the Etihad Stadium.

Donnarumma appears to have no future at Paris Saint-Germain after he was dropped from the squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that City have not ruled out a move for the Italy international.

However, a deal would be dependent on Ederson asking to leave and any interested club making an offer which meets his valuation.

Sources have told ESPN that City have not been approached or received any contact from another club over a potential move for Ederson.

Speaking in June at the FIFA Club World Cup, Ederson said his "mind is staying with the club" when asked about his future.

Gianluigi Donnarumma appears to be on the way out of PSG. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

City already brought in two goalkeepers this summer. James Trafford has been re-signed from Burnley for £27 million ($37m) while 33-year-old Marcus Bettinelli has also arrived from Chelsea for a nominal fee.

Pep Guardiola is keen to keep Ederson, who has a year left on his contract, but City would be forced back into the transfer market if he makes it clear he wants to leave.

The 31-year-old has been linked with Galatasaray and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, looks set to leave PSG.

Luis Enrique said on Tuesday that he wants a goalkeeper with a "different profile" and insisted the club have backed his decision to axe Donnarumma in favour of 23-year-old summer signing from Lille, Lucas Chevalier.

In response, Donnarumma posted on social media to say he was "disappointed and disheartened."

- Man City's McAtee close to Forest move - sources

- Liverpool open talks with Palace over Guéhi deal - sources

- Rashford: 'Reactionary' Man United stuck in 'no man's land'

As well as City, the 26-year-old, who helped PSG win the Champions League last season, has been linked with Manchester United.

However, sources close to United have insisted signing a new goalkeeper is not their priority in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

They had a loan bid from Emiliano Martínez turned down by Aston Villa earlier in the summer.

United are working on exits for a number of players including Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Højlund and any funds raised are likely to be invested in a new midfielder.

United have already spent more than £200m to bring in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko and remain interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.