Former Spain coach Montse Tomé has said she feels Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rafael Louzan went back on his word after he opted against extending her contract this month.

The RFEF announced earlier this week that Tomé would be leaving the role when her terms expire at the end of August following last month's Euro 2025 final defeat to England.

Tomé, 43, has suggested she thought leading Spain to a first ever Euros final would be enough to earn her an extension based on a pre-tournament briefing with Louzan.

"He had transmitted confidence in me," she told radio station Cadena SER on Tuesday. "If we had a good Euros, he told me before the finals, he said I would continue.

"I am disappointed with how everything has turned out. He broke his word. I felt he was happy with my work. There have been things that have been difficult for me to accept."

Montse Tomé said she believes RFEF president Rafael Louzan (right) went back on his word after her contract as Spain coach was not extended. Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images

Tomé replaced Jorge Villa as coach in 2023 having previously served as his assistant and she led the world champions to UEFA Nations League success in her first few months in the role.

However, after a fourth place finish at the Olympics last summer and July's painful penalty shootout defeat against England, a final Spain went into as favourites, the RFEF decided she had not done enough to earn a new deal.

Former international forward Sonia Bermúdez, who was most recently coaching Spain's under-23 side, will replace her.

"I understand the [RFEF] want to take a different direction, but that message has not been conveyed to me very clearly," Tomé said.

"No one from the [RFEF] even communicated the decision to me. They told my agents via message, who told me on Monday."

A source close to the RFEF told ESPN there was no ill-feeling towards Tomé, that they understood the parting of ways had "hurt" her and that they were "grateful" for her two years in charge.