The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday when champions Liverpool host AFC Bournemouth.

As ever, the new campaign comes with some law changes and a series of initiatives. Here's what you need to look out for.

The war on holding on corners and set pieces

Throughout the second half of last season, players holding an opponent inside the penalty area seemed to be on the increase -- and now it will be an area of focus for referees in 2025-26.

The question, of course, is whether this will be clamped down on for a few weeks and then forgotten about.

Whenever an initiative like this comes around, there can tend to be accusation that referees are being over-zealous. It then gets scaled back, and we end up back where we started.

But there's an admission that referees have too often allowed extreme holding, and a line needs to be drawn.

Referees are also going to be encouraged not to offer repeated warnings, and instead penalise the offence. That means we should not keep seeing corners delayed while a referee speaks to players (though this would happen initially), as they have been told to run the play and give the penalty.

What will the referee and the VAR be looking for? It's contact which impedes an opponent's movement, as simply holding of a shirt isn't an offence -- there must be an impact.

Ipswich Town's Axel Tuanzebe pulled down Nathan Collins after the Brentford player had got free, but no VAR penalty was awarded. Brentford

The considerations:

- Sustained holding. If the holding is fleeting, there may be no impact on the opponent

- Impact on an opponent's ability to play or challenge for the ball

- A clear non-footballing action where the offending player has no interest in playing the ball

- Mutual holding by both players usually will not be penalised

There's also going to be a focus on simulation, so we may see more cautions for this across the season. And that includes when, foe example, a player who is pushed in the chest goes down holding their face

Players with head injuries will now not be asked if they want treatment, in an attempt to tackle this kind of time-wasting but also for player welfare. The physio will automatically be called on, and the player must leave the field for a minimum of 30 seconds.

Goalkeeper holding the ball for too long = corner

We know the situation. A shot comes in or a corner is floated over, and the goalkeeper first flops on the ground for 10 seconds, or longer. Then he stands up, surveys his options, and looks around. Maybe then he'll release the ball, only after some 30 seconds have been lost. Spread that across a game, and it can have a real effect on a match.

It's been a bugbear of supporters for quite a while. Most often used by away teams trying to protect a lead in a difficult match, it has evolved somewhat to become part of a team's tactics simply to frustrate the opposition.

The old law, which said a keeper should release within six seconds or be penalised with a free kick, hadn't been applied for many years. Now the keeper will get eight seconds, but with a clear punishment process thereafter.

Once a goalkeeper has control of the ball, they will have those eight seconds to release the ball once they are in a position to do so unhindered. The referee will raise his arm to indicate there are five seconds left, and then bringing it down on each second so the countdown is clear. If the ball hasn't been released, a corner will be awarded.

If an opponent deliberately gets in the way of the goalkeeper, the count will stop and a free kick will be awarded.

The intention isn't to try to catch a goalkeeper out, or to be unnecessarily strict. There will still be a little leeway for them to settle themselves, but referees are expected to clamp down if a line is crossed. And that will especially be the case when a goalkeeper lands on the ball and doesn't get up quickly.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez drops to the floor and holds onto the ball, exactly the kind of time-wasting behaviour the law change is targeted at. Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Fans will be skeptical it won't just go the same way as the old law, the difference being there is now the hand signal which the referee is bound to. Let's see if supporters start a five-second countdown when the referee raises his arm.

Trials were held throughout the 2024-25 season in Premier League 2 (academies) and in Maltese and Italian football. Across over 400 games only three corners were awarded -- 3 in England and 0 in Malta. In Italy, a different trial was held which led to the award of a throw, which was penalized once.

After the IFAB then approved the change to the law earlier this year, it's was adopted in the professional game in South America, in the CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana -- its version of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. In the first 160 fixtures, only two corners were awarded.

It then featured at the Club World Cup in the summer, with two corners given against the goalkeeper over the 62 matches. Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the first to be penalised in injury time of a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, holding onto the ball for too long after saving a header from Gonzalo García.

Referee Facundo Tello awards a corner after Yassine Bounou of Al Hilal holds the ball too long. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pierluigi Collina, FIFA's head of referees, said after the Club World Cup: "It was very successful; the tempo of the match was improved. We had no time lost by goalkeepers keeping the ball between their hands for a very long time -- as happened quite often in matches before.

"The purpose was not to give corner kicks, but to prevent the eight seconds rule from being ignored. The purpose was 100% achieved."

What about VAR?

The Premier League will continue to apply a high threshold on VAR interventions, underpinned by "referee's call," with 83% in support of it in the Premier League's football stakeholder survey of coaches, captains, ex-players and supporters.

VAR errors last season fell to 18 (from 31 in 2023-24) though fan perception probably doesn't match that.

Semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be in place from round one, which should help to reduce delays. Last season, the average VAR delay per match fell from 64 seconds to 39 seconds.

The SAOT replays will now be showed on the big screens inside grounds, along with disallowed goals.

Last season Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi suffered an injury when an offside flag was delayed. But we won't see any automated offside flags, which FIFA brought in for the Club World Cup when the technology calculated a player was more than 10cm offside.

The Premier League will discuss with FIFA how successful it was, but for now we will still see some instances of a player being well offside but the flag staying down until the end of the move.

Handball penalties

Last season the Premier League only saw nine penalties awarded for handball -- by far the lowest number across the top leagues in Europe.

The stakeholder survey found 78% in favour of this approach, with only 3% saying there should be a stricter application in England. So referees will continue to apply the same philosophy.

Handball penalties last season Games Pens Frequency Premier League 380 9 42.22 Bundesliga 306 19 16.11 LaLiga 380 28 13.57 Champions League 188 16 11.75 Serie A 380 34 11.18 Ligue 1 306 37 8.27 Frequency is games per penalty

Key points:

- A justifiable position of the arm of a player's action

- If the arm is being used to support the body when falling

- If the player kicks or heads the ball and it hits their own arm

- If the ball deflects off a player and there is a clear change of trajectory

- Kicked against the player by a teammate

- Proximity

