Nedum Onuoha breaks down why Barcelona is the perfect club for Marcus Rashford to rebuild his reputation. (0:58)

England international Marcus Rashford has said that it would be "disappointing" if Thomas Tuchel's current crop of senior English players don't do "something really special."

Rashford -- who is on loan at LaLiga champions Barcelona from Manchester United -- was not a part of England's Euro 2024 squad where they came up short in the final against Spain, but was recalled to the side for Tuchel's first two games in charge.

England will be one of the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup next summer in North America and Rashford believes the side aren't that far away from achieving their first tournament success since the 1966 World Cup.

"This current group of English players is extremely talented. It's going to be disappointing if we don't manage to do something really special because I think we've come on a lot," Rashford told the Rest is Football podcast.

"And for the last few years, it's been just the next step is for us to go and win. England have been very, very close. They're knocking on the door.

"But no matter how many times people say, oh, we were this close, that close, like the important thing is getting over the line. It's definitely an exciting, exciting period."

Marcus Rashford was a part of Thomas Tuchel's first squad as England manager. Kevin Hodgson | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate resigned as England manager after their Euro 2024 final defeat, he led the side to two European Championship finals and a World Cup semifinal in 2018.

Tuchel was named as his replacement in January and has won three out of his four games in charge so far, with the sole defeat coming by way of a 3-1 loss to Senegal in a friendly in June.

"He's [Tuchel] a top coach, [a] good guy," Rashford said.

"I think being an international coach is, you know, quite, quite difficult, especially from someone who's used to, you know, spending lots of time with players. People don't understand how short of a time you have to prepare for these major competitions.

"But he's a coach that pays huge attention to detail. And, you know, you can see that. I've seen that straight away from the first couple of training sessions with him. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to what he'll bring to the team."

Rashford missed England's June internationals with a hamstring injury but is determined to keep his place in the England set-up going forward.

"And being here, I suppose, you know, if you perform well at Barcelona, it puts you in a really good space," he said.

"Honestly, I try not to put too much pressure on, like, the England set-up. It's clearly something that I want to do. But you don't get that without, you know, putting in the hard work just day in, day out."

Tuchel and England's next challenge comes in the September international break where they play World Cup qualifiers against Andorra on Sept. 6 and against Serbia on Sept. 9.

Rashford will be hoping to get consistent minutes under his belt at Barça to secure his place in the September squad and keep it for the World Cup next year.