2025-26 LaLiga opening weekend: ESPN schedule, how to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 LaLiga season kicks off this weekend exclusively on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms. On Friday, Girona host Rayo Vallecano in the season opener, followed by Villarreal welcoming Real Oviedo. Both showdowns are available on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The action continues on Saturday, as Barcelona take on Mallorca on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and Disney+. Three matchups headline Sunday's action. Celta Vigo host Getafe, Athletic Club face Sevilla, and Espanyol clash with Atlético Madrid. All three contests are available on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. The latter will also air on ESPN2.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2025-26 LaLiga opening weekend:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 15

Girona vs. Rayo Vallecano: 12:50 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Villarreal vs. Real Oviedo: 3:20 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Saturday, Aug. 16

Mallorca vs. Barcelona: 1 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and Disney+

Sunday, Aug. 17

Celta Vigo vs. Getafe: 10:50 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Athletic Club vs. Sevilla: 1:20 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Espanyol vs. Atlético Madrid: 3 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the LaLiga streaming hub.

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules and more.