Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League is back! After a couple of irritating summer months filled with other competitions, other sports and even things like going outside and enjoying the fresh air, we're locked back in for the 2025-26 season, which begins Friday as champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield.

If you've missed much of the wheeling and dealing in the transfer window, consider this a great way to catch up as ESPN reporters chronicle and assess the likely starting XIs for matchday 1: in short, how all the big clubs will line up this weekend to begin their 38-game battle toward the title.

- Ranked: The top 50 Premier League players, 2025-26

- Men's transfer grades: Rating every major summer move

- Ian Darke's Premier League preview, 2025-26

The exercise not only shows you the kind of starting power the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City boast, but also where they might still need to strengthen before the summer window closes at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. BST) on Monday, Sept. 1. So let's get into it: How will each big club line up this weekend?

Arsenal's busy summer of transfer business has generated plenty of excitement and intrigue, but fans might have to wait a few weeks to see most of the new faces brought in take up a first XI spot -- especially since the opener is a tough trip to Old Trafford. That said, given the sheer number of injuries sustained last term, simply getting the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhães and Ben White back in the team will freshen things up considerably.

If Havertz leads the line, the Gunners' long-awaited, marquee striker signing Viktor Gyökeres would be forced to make do with a place on the bench. He'll almost certainly take to the pitch in some fashion, and once he does, all eyes will be on what kind of an impact he can make.

The new signing with the best chance of starting is Martín Zubimendi, who enjoyed a phenomenal preseason and has generated immense buzz within the Arsenal fan base. He'll slot into midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Leandro Trossard was in the midst of a strong preseason until he sustained a knock in Singapore, opening the door for Gabriel Martinelli to resume duties on the left wing. He should start at Old Trafford. -- Sam Tighe

Despite only adding two new players to his squad so far this summer, Unai Emery still has a few serious selection dilemmas on his hands ahead of opening day.

One of those new faces, goalkeeper Marco Bizot, is guaranteed to start, as Emiliano Martínez is suspended for the opener due to the red card he received at Old Trafford on last season's final day. The other, Evann Guessand, will have to bide his time in order to crack into a very strong and settled Villa attack.

Morgan Rogers sustained an ankle injury during preseason but it's not serious; the club is hopeful he can play in the first match. Considering the opponent -- Newcastle United present a physical, aggressive test -- Emery could well turn to as many of his own physically imposing players as possible to match things up. That could see Amadou Onana partner the imperious Boubacar Kamara in midfield, pushing Youri Tielemans up into the support forward role.

Ollie Watkins looked razor-sharp in preseason, scoring five goals in total, while Jacob Ramsey looks fit and raring to go. All of this would leave Donyell Malen on the bench, which might seem harsh given he enjoyed a cracking preseason too. -- Tighe

Chelsea's preparations for the 2025-26 campaign began with a hammer blow when Levi Colwill tore an ACL in the first training session. Despite the overwhelming number of players on the Blues' books, this has left them scrambling for a replacement, with manager Enzo Maresca even suggesting they could enter the transfer market again.

Maresca has also pleaded caution with the players who have been brought in from outside England this summer. Translation: don't expect 19-year-old Jorrel Hato to step into the Colwill void, as it's more likely to be Tosin Adarabioyo alongside Trevoh Chalobah for now. Eighteen-year-old winger Estêvão could also be brought along slowly.

It all means that means the XI to face Crystal Palace could look an awful lot like the XI that beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final. It'd make sense to not change too much given the Blues' truncated preparation time for the new season allowed them just two weeks of training and two friendlies.

One player to keep an eye on is Reece James. Chelsea have been extremely cautious with his playing time over the last year after suffering so badly with injuries, so if he's not ready to go this weekend, Andrey Santos could step in next to Moisés Caicedo. -- Tighe

Despite losing the FA Community Shield on penalties to Crystal Palace, I expect Arne Slot to field pretty much the same side against Bournemouth. Injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley mean the back line pretty much picks itself at the moment, while Ryan Gravenberch's suspension -- after his red card against Palace on the final day of last season -- leaves one spot up for grabs alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz in the middle of the park.

Alexis Mac Allister is still working his way back to full fitness after an injury sustained at the end of last season, but if he's able to start, I expect him to come into the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. With only three senior forwards at his disposal, Slot will stick with a front three of Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike, the latter having scored a fantastic goal against Palace at the weekend.

Liverpool, though, are in need of reinforcements before the transfer window closes. Sources told ESPN the Premier League champions are looking for another attacker, though they will only target players they feel are good enough to come into the starting XI, while they could also strengthen at center back, with Palace captain Marc Guéhi and Parma prospect Giovanni Leoni on the shortlist. -- Beth Lindop

Injuries forced Pep Guardiola to chop and change regularly last season. He will hope he can pick a more consistent XI this season, particularly at the back. The big issue for Guardiola: Who plays at right back?

With Kyle Walker now at Burnley, there's no specialist right back in the squad, but Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes and Manuel Akanji have all done the job before. Lewis is the most natural fit, but struggled at times last season. Guardiola will ease Rodri back into Premier League action after his injury layoff, though the Spaniard is currently carrying a different injury and is set to miss the start of the season. Tijjani Reijnders, a summer signing from AC Milan, will add legs in midfield, while Bernardo Silva is another certain starter after being named club captain.

Erling Haaland is guaranteed his place and so is Phil Foden, as long as he can rediscover the form that saw him crowned the Premier League's best player in 2024. Other options for the wide roles include Omar Marmoush, Jérémy Doku and Rayan Cherki. -- Rob Dawson

One thing is for certain at Manchester United: Ruben Amorim won't change his system, and so 3-4-3 is here to stay. United have invested heavily in a new front three of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. It might take Sesko a little time to get up to speed, but the expectation is that he will be United's regular center forward with Cunha and Mbeuno occupying the two No.10 roles behind.

The investment in goal scorers will have an impact on Bruno Fernandes. Last season, the Portugal midfielder played at times as a deep midfielder in Amorim's system and further forward in other situations. With Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko in the squad, it's likely that Fernandes will find himself playing deeper. Patrick Dorgu is almost certain to play as the left wing-back, while it's between Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot on the right. Amad seems to have the advantage judging by preseason.

Lisandro Martínez isn't expected back from injury until after the September international break, so for now, Amorim will pick a back three from Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven. -- Dawson

It's been a difficult summer for Newcastle. Having missed out on numerous transfer targets, uncertainty lingers over the future of star striker Alexander Isak, who is currently not training with Eddie Howe's squad amid interest from Liverpool.

Whatever happens with the Sweden international, it's highly unlikely he will be involved Newcastle's first game of the season against Aston Villa. As a result, I would expect Anthony Gordon to continue at center forward -- having played there in Saturday's friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid -- with Harvey Barnes and summer signing Anthony Elanga on the wings.

Newcastle had one of the best midfields in the Premier League last season, so Howe is unlikely to make any changes there, though it is a different story in defense after a succession of injuries to key players. With Sven Botman and Lewis Hall both working their way back to full fitness, it's likely Fabian Schär and Kieran Trippier will come in alongside Dan Burn and Tino Livramento. The game will probably come too soon for incoming center back Malick Thiaw, while Newcastle are yet to get a deal for Brentford's Yoane Wissa over the line. -- Lindop

Tottenham

The Thomas Frank era -- also known as the post-Son Heung-min era -- technically started against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, which should give us a strong idea of who the new manager favors ahead of the Premier League opener.

Playmaker James Maddison sustained a serious knee injury in preseason, Destiny Udogie missed the Asian tour due to an ailment, Dejan Kulusevski is lacking fitness and Dominic Solanke's preparation has been disrupted too. That puts Richarlison and Djed Spence in pole position to start up front and at left back, respectively, and forces new signing João Palhinha into a major role from Day 1.

The Son void will be replaced in part by new signing Mohammed Kudus, and in part by two young Frenchmen: Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel. It's obvious they were recruited with one eye on replacing Son long-term, and their time has now come.

Frank will be delighted to be able to field what is by far Spurs' best center-back duo in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, both fit and both still present despite constant rumors of Atlético Madrid interest in the former. Ultimately, Spurs don't really look ready for the opening weekend, but a potential saving grace is that Burnley at home could well prove to be the easiest fixture of the season. -- Tighe