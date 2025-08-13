Open Extended Reactions

The Premier League's need to take matches overseas to boost its global appeal has "dissipated" since the idea of a 39th match round abroad was first floated in 2008, top-flight chief executive Richard Masters has said.

Spain's LaLiga and the Italian Serie A are taking steps to stage a domestic match each in the United States and Australia respectively in the coming season as those leagues seek further exposure.

However, Masters believes the Premier League has gone global by other means.

"Whether [new proposals to play Spanish and Italian matches overseas] will actually happen hasn't changed our view about matches abroad," he told Sky Sports News on Wednesday.

"We did look at the 39th game way back when, with lots of controversy. I recall that very clearly.

"Our objective at the time, when thinking about it, was to help grow the Premier League around the world.

"And we've been able to do that through different means, through brilliant broadcast partnerships, through digital technology, investing in other areas, like the Summer Series tournament we've just had in the U.S., and now the Premier League is a genuinely global league.

"There are billions of people who will be tuning in over the course of the next the next nine months to watch Premier League action. So we've achieved that objective by different means, that necessity has dissipated."

Villarreal and Barcelona are keen to play their scheduled match just before Christmas in Miami.

The Spanish football federation has given its approval but it will also require the green light from the European confederation UEFA and the North American confederation Concacaf. It is understood UEFA is yet to receive a request.

Fans' groups of both clubs have come out in opposition, as have LaLiga giants Real Madrid who have insisted that authorisation should be sought from all Spanish top flight teams before the go-ahead is given.

AC Milan and Como's plan to play a Serie A match in Australia in February has Italian federation approval but is still being reviewed by Football Australia.