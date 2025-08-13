Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.

The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning Aug. 25 after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night's draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.

Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolves and West Ham, while promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

League One Doncaster's reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.

The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season -- Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace -- will enter the competition in the third round.

Draw

South Section

Fulham vs. Bristol City

Norwich vs. Southampton

Oxford vs. Brighton

Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Millwall vs. Coventry

Wolves vs. West Ham

Swansea vs. Plymouth

Bromley vs. Wycombe

Cardiff vs. Cheltenham or Exeter

Cambridge vs. Charlton

North Section

Tranmere or Burton vs. Lincoln

Accrington vs. Doncaster

Wigan vs. Stockport

Stoke vs. Bradford

Burnley vs. Derby

Sunderland vs. Huddersfield or Leicester

Birmingham or Sheffield United vs. Port Vale

Preston vs. Wrexham

Barnsley or Fleetwood vs. Rotherham

Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds

Everton vs. Mansfield

Grimsby vs. Manchester United