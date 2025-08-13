        <
        >

          Carabao Cup 2nd round draw: Man United to visit Grimsby

          • PA
          Aug 13, 2025, 06:37 PM

          Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.

          The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning Aug. 25 after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night's draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.

          Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolves and West Ham, while promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

          - Wrexham 'off and running' after cup shootout win
          - Rashford: 'Reactionary' Man Utd in 'no man's land'
          - Sources: Højlund wants Utd stay; future uncertain

          League One Doncaster's reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.

          The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season -- Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace -- will enter the competition in the third round.

          Draw

          South Section

          Fulham vs. Bristol City

          Norwich vs. Southampton

          Oxford vs. Brighton

          Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon

          Bournemouth vs. Brentford

          Millwall vs. Coventry

          Wolves vs. West Ham

          Swansea vs. Plymouth

          Bromley vs. Wycombe

          Cardiff vs. Cheltenham or Exeter

          Cambridge vs. Charlton

          North Section

          Tranmere or Burton vs. Lincoln

          Accrington vs. Doncaster

          Wigan vs. Stockport

          Stoke vs. Bradford

          Burnley vs. Derby

          Sunderland vs. Huddersfield or Leicester

          Birmingham or Sheffield United vs. Port Vale

          Preston vs. Wrexham

          Barnsley or Fleetwood vs. Rotherham

          Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds

          Everton vs. Mansfield

          Grimsby vs. Manchester United