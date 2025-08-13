Manchester United will travel to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup second round as they attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons in recent history.
The 2023 winners will head for Blundell Park during the week beginning Aug. 25 after being paired with the Mariners in Wednesday night's draw, in which they were the last team team out of the hat.
Elsewhere, there are all-Premier League clashes between Bournemouth and Brentford and Wolves and West Ham, while promoted Leeds face a trip to either Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday and Everton will host League One Mansfield at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
League One Doncaster's reward for their 4-0 drubbing of Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough is a trip to Accrington, while Bromley host League One Wycombe after dumping Ipswich, who spent last season in the Premier League, out on penalties.
The nine top-flight sides involved in Europe this season -- Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, holders Newcastle, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace -- will enter the competition in the third round.
Draw
South Section
Fulham vs. Bristol City
Norwich vs. Southampton
Oxford vs. Brighton
Reading vs. AFC Wimbledon
Bournemouth vs. Brentford
Millwall vs. Coventry
Wolves vs. West Ham
Swansea vs. Plymouth
Bromley vs. Wycombe
Cardiff vs. Cheltenham or Exeter
Cambridge vs. Charlton
North Section
Tranmere or Burton vs. Lincoln
Accrington vs. Doncaster
Wigan vs. Stockport
Stoke vs. Bradford
Burnley vs. Derby
Sunderland vs. Huddersfield or Leicester
Birmingham or Sheffield United vs. Port Vale
Preston vs. Wrexham
Barnsley or Fleetwood vs. Rotherham
Bolton or Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds
Everton vs. Mansfield
Grimsby vs. Manchester United