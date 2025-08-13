Open Extended Reactions

Premier League referees' chief Howard Webb has suggested the video assistant referee system could be expanded to include yellow cards and corners.

Webb revealed football's law-makers, the International Football Association Board, are reviewing the use of VAR, which has been in place in the Premier League since the 2019-20 season, and that he would be "open" to an extension of its current remit if those involved in the game wanted it.

The technology is currently used to review potentially match-changing decisions such as goals, straight red cards, penalties and mistaken identity, but could be implemented on a wider basis.

Webb told BBC Sport: "If you are talking about yellow cards that are delivered incorrectly which could be impactful on the game, then you also have to think about wrongly not-issued yellow cards.

"I understand the impact of a wrongly awarded corner that's clearly wrong -- easy to see on video -- and the impact of a wrongly issued yellow card. But equally there's also a feeling that VAR already exists to rectify clear errors in big situations, so we'll have those discussions and make sure to consult with the English game as well."

Webb also addressed the abuse received by match officials -- Michael Oliver received death threats online and Anthony Taylor was confronted by angry Roma fans in Budapest after their club's Europa League final defeat by Sevilla -- and described the situation as "a little bit of a reflection of society today".

He said: "Disagreement with an outcome doesn't give a license to abuse officials on certain platforms, including threats to the safety of officials and their families. That is wholly unacceptable."

Webb also admitted David Coote is unlikely to return to top-level refereeing after his dismissal for misconduct last year.

Coote was sacked by referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in December after a video emerged online of him making derogatory remarks about Liverpool and then manager Jurgen Klopp, and he was this week suspended for eight weeks and ordered to undergo mandatory face-to-face education over the incident by the Football Association.

Asked if he could ever return, Webb said: "Under the circumstances, it's difficult. We stay in contact and care about him, but it would be tough."