Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García will be available for Saturday's league opener against Mallorca after LaLiga granted the club permission to use salary space allocated for the injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Barça remain in excess of LaLiga's financial fair play rules but regulations allow new signings to be registered in place of players deemed to be injured long-term.

The rough definition of long-term is four months, with a LaLiga panel ruling on Wednesday that Ter Stegen's back injury fits the parameters.

Barça used the same measure last season to register Dani Olmo in place of the injured Andreas Christensen.

It draws a conclusion to a feud between Ter Stegen and the Catalan club.

The German goalkeeper originally said back surgery would rule him out for three months, but eventually relented and signed the club's injury report after being temporarily stripped of the captaincy.

It means García, a €25 million signing from local rivals Espanyol, will be registered when the Spanish champions kick off their title defence this weekend.

Meanwhile, sources told ESPN Barça's board of directors were preparing to put up a €7m guarantee against future earnings to ensure other players, including Marcus Rashford, will be registered in time.

Rashford, fellow new signing Roony Bardghji and defender Gerard Martín, due to sign a new deal, are among the other players waiting to be registered.

Barça president Joan Laporta had repeatedly expressed his confidence the club will be back within the league's fair play rules this summer.

However, while they wait for LaLiga to approve certain deals, including the sale of VIP seats at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou, the board agreed to put up a guarantee at a meeting on Wednesday.

The guarantee is basically a promise from the directors that they will cover a specific amount if the club can't meet financial obligations.

For LaLiga, a valid guarantee counts as secured future income because the league sees it as equivalent to having the cash in the bank and allows Barça to temporarily increase their spending limit.