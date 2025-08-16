Open Extended Reactions

After Liverpool's emotional win over Bournemouth on Friday night, the first Saturday game of the 2025-26 Premier League season features Aston Villa against Newcastle United. But will Newcastle manage to play without star striker Alexander Isak, who is currently courting a move to Liverpool?

Then Brighton and Hove Albion face Fulham, Sunderland are at home to West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur face off against Burnley, before Manchester City take on Wolves in the late game. Can Tottenham overcome the disappointment of losing a two-goal lead to Paris Saint-Germain to miss out on another trophy in the UEFA Super Cup? How will Sunderland and Burnley fare back in the Premier League? And how will Pep Guardiola's Man City start their season after a pretty poor campaign last time out?

Elsewhere, not all the major leagues across Europe are back in action yet after a summer break, but Barcelona begin their LaLiga campaign against Mallorca (stream live on ESPN+) and VfB Stuttgart take on the giants of Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup (also live on ESPN+).

So which teams will start their campaigns with exclamation points, and which will be going back to the drawing board? Join us for all the highlights and big moments from today's action.