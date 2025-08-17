Open Extended Reactions

World champions Chelsea face off against reigning FA Cup champions Crystal Palace on Sunday as the first weekend of the new Premier League season kicks into gear. The Blues have already spent over €270 million to bring in eight new players -- such as Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, João Pedro, Jorrel Hato -- and have their eyes on signing a couple more, including RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Palace are also facing a tough time trying to keep hold of their top two stars -- forward Eberechi Eze and defender Marc Guéhi -- but both start against Chelsea.

At the same time, Nottingham Forest will look to continue their fine form in the top flight from last season when they play Brentford. Forest may have lost winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, but signed Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee for a combined £60m, though it is too early to see them in action.

Later, the big game of the day sees Man United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford. United finished 15th last season, while Arsenal lost out on the Premier League title to Liverpool, but it's a new season and anything can happen. The Gunners could hand a debut to new striker Viktor Gyökeres, who made his name under Man United manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP.

Join us for another packed day of highlights and commentary from ESPN's writers.