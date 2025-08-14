Liverpool vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Shaka Hislop gives his predictions for the top six of the Premier League. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth in the season opener on Friday night at Anfield.

Arne Slot's side are favourites to repeat their league-title winning heroics from last season, having invested heavily in the transfer window. The likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez have come in, and a reported £26m deal for Giovanni Leoni, an 18-yr-old defender from Parma, is set to take Liverpool's spending above £300m this summer.

The pursuits of Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi could push that amount beyond £400m although Liverpool's net-spend remains healthy due to sizeable fees earned from the sales of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarrell Quansah, Caoimhín Kelleher and Trent-Alexander Arnold.

The club also have to deal with the tragic death of Diogo Jota, with every Premier League game this weekend set to have a moment of silence for the forward.

Liverpool's preseason campaign saw them defeat Preston and Athletic Club, but lose to AC Milan. It culminated in the FA Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace (on penalties) last Sunday, which saw Ekitike and Frimpong score their first competitive goals for the club.

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Bournemouth, meanwhile, will be hoping to improve on their ninth-placed finish from last season, although Andoni Iraola has a tough task this season having lost three of his four-man backline in Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen and Kerkez. The club have dipped into Ligue 1 for highly-rated replacements in Adrien Truffert and Bafodé Diakité, with Djordje Petrovic coming in from Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal.

A six-match pre-season saw Bournemouth defeat the likes of Everton, Bristol City and Hibernian while losing to Manchester United and West Ham, with a goalless draw against Real Sociedad in thier most recent outing.

It isn't ideal preparation for a trip to Anfield, with Bournemouth last having avoided defeat at the stadium in 2017. Of the thirteen games to take place between the two clubs since, Liverpool have won twelve. Bourmemouth can take some succour from the fact that the goalscorers from their last trip to Anfield (a 0-3 loss) -- Diaz and Nunez -- are no longer at Liverpool.

Here is everything you need to know about Friday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Saturday and 5 a.m. AEST, Saturday).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

VAR: Michael Oliver.

Team News

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch, M: suspended

Conor Bradley, D: muscle, doubt

Joe Gomez, D: achilles, doubt

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, est. return late August

play 1:07 Slot reveals how he plans to use Frimpong & Salah Arne Slot believes the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong will bring the best out of Mohamed Salah.

AFC Bournemouth

Justin Kluivert, M: calf, doubt

Luis Sinisterra, F: hamstring, doubt

Ryan Christie, M: groin, doubt

Enes Ünal, F: ACL, est. return early October

Predicted XIs

Liverpool (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Jeremie Frimpong | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | LB: Milos Kerkez

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CDM: Alexis Mac Allister | AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)

GK: Djordje Petrovic

RB: Julián Araujo | CB: Bafodé Diakité | CB: Marcos Senesi | LB: Adrien Truffert

CDM: Tyler Adams | CDM: David Brooks

RW: Antoine Semenyo | CAM: Marcus Tavernier | LW: Dango Ouattara

CF: Eli Junior Kroupi

Stats:

Liverpool have won their last five games against Bournemouth, scoring 14 and conceding two. Of the players who scored those fourteen goals, only Salah (3) and Gakpo (1) are still at the club.

Liverpool have not lost an opening match in the last twelve seasons, the longest run of any Premier League club. Bournemouth have not lost an opening match in their last seven seasons.

Alisson Becker is set to make his 300th appearance for Liverpool, the first goalkeeper to do so since Pepe Reina.

Mohammed Salah holds the Premier League record for most goals (9) and most goal involvements (14) on the opening weekend. An assist against Bournemouth will draw him level with Paul Pogba for most assists (6).

No player has scored more Premier League goals against Bournemouth than Salah (11). Salah (105, Anfield) could equal Sergio Aguero's (106, Etihad Stadium) tally of goals scored at a single venue -- only Thierry Henry has more (114, Highbury).

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:43 Could Guéhi and Isak be too many changes for Liverpool? Rob Dawson and James Olley talk about the potential implications of a busy summer transfer window for Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Premier League 2025-26 mega-preview: Key stats, questions, predictions for all 20 teams

The Premier League's back! Let's predict how each team will finish by assessing how Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United and all the rest look.

Ranked: The top 50 players going into the new Premier League season

Ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season, let's rank the best 50 players to keep an eye on. Liverpool and Arsenal dominate the list, but Man United managed some spots, too.

Slot: Liverpool season will be harder as champions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said it will be harder than ever before to win the Premier League this season as they prepare to defend their title.

Defensive frailties dog Liverpool, but new signings show quality in Community Shield loss

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was looking for the positives, but it's clear a lack of depth in defense needs to be addressed.

Premier League fixtures schedule 2025-26 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season. Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for August.