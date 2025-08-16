Nedum Onuoha explains how Lamine Yamal is going to continue to develop at Barcelona. (1:03)

Barcelona have registered Marcus Rashford ahead of the team's LaLiga opener on Saturday.

The LaLiga side confirmed on Saturday that Rashford had been included in their squad for the match against Mallorca.

There had been doubts on the eve of the new season over Rashford's registration, with Barça coach Hansi Flick saying he was "not happy" with the situation but trusted the club to sort it.

In the end, a series of deals completed on Friday helped create the salary space to register Rashford, including the transfer of the remaining 50% of Francisco Trincão's rights to Sporting CP -- who he originally joined in 2022 -- for €11 million ($12.8m) and Jules Koundé's new contract, which spread out the amortisation payments on the €55m ($64.3m) transfer fee over three more years.

The English forward joined Barcelona on an initial 12-month loan deal from Manchester United last month.

Barça registered goalkeeper Joan García on Thursday after LaLiga granted the club permission to use salary space allocated for the injured Marc-André ter Stegen.

Garcia, a €25m) signing from local rivals Espanyol, is expected to start for the Spanish champions this weekend.

Barça are still working against the clock to meet LaLiga's financial rules and register the remaining players.

The Catalan giants are waiting to be given the green light from both auditors and La Liga regarding the sell of VIP seats at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou.

If successful, the club would receive €100m in its accounts that would allow them to be back within LaLiga's 1:1 rule, that is Barça can only spend on sports salaries as much as their income and accounts allow.

Marcus Rashford is available to feature for Barcelona in LaLiga. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barça coach Hansi Flick is still without new signing Roony Bardghji, veteran goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, midfielder Marc Bernal and defender Gerard Martín, who are all waiting to be registered.

Bardghji, 19, arrived this summer from Danish side FC Copenhagen and featured in three of Barça's four pre-season friendlies.

Szczęsny signed a new two-year deal with Barça last month while both academy graduates Bernal and Martin have been included in the first team after impressing in pre-season.

Barcelona's teenage right-back Hector Fort, meanwhile, is widely expected to leave the Catalan outfit on loan in search of regular playing time.