Wrexham's spending moved into a new stratosphere Thursday when the team owned by Hollywood celebrities signed forward Nathan Broadhead from Ipswich in a club-record deal that sources confirmed to ESPN could reach £10 million ($13.50 million).

Wrexham will pay £7.5 million up front, plus an additional £2.5 million in potential add-ons, sources said.

The 27-year-old Wales international has signed a four-year contract at STōK Cae Ras subject to international clearance.

It takes the Welsh club's outlay in the transfer market to more than £20 million ($27 million) in this window as Wrexham reshape their squad for life in the second-tier Championship following an unprecedented three straight promotions.

The Red Dragons have tracked Broadhead for several weeks, and the move accelerated after Ipswich signed Chuba Akpom from Ajax.

Broadhead was in the final year of his contract at Ipswich, having joined them on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Everton for £1.5 million in January 2023.

Bangor-born Broadhead was in the Wrexham youth system before joining Everton at the age of 10.

"I'm delighted to welcome Nathan to the Club, he's a local boy who had a real desire to come and play for his hometown Club," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said in a statement.

"We're all looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons."

Nathan Broadhead's arrival continues Wrexham's squad overhaul for the Championship. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wrexham have broken their transfer record numerous times since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the club in 2021.

Among Wrexham's other signings over the past couple of months is former England defender Conor Coady and New Zealand international Liberato Cacace. Lewis O'Brien also joined from Nottingham Forest for what was reportedly a club-record fee of around £3 million ($4 million).

Broadhead is Wrexham's ninth signing since they were promoted from League One last season.

He has won 14 caps for Wales, scoring twice, and would join international teammates Danny Ward and Kieffer Moore at the STōK Cae Ras.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm delighted to join the Club," Broadhead said.

"Belief is going to be the biggest thing for us this season. We want to get everyone from North Wales down to the STōK Cae Ras and to show that belief in us."

Wrexham started their Championship campaign last weekend with a 2-1 loss at Southampton after conceding two late goals.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton, PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.