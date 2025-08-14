Nedum Onuoha explains how Lamine Yamal is going to continue to develop at Barcelona. (1:03)

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has encouraged teammate Lamine Yamal to find the right balance in his life so he can have a long professional career.

Yamal has enjoyed meteoric success and is among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

However, the Spain international recently faced public criticism for reportedly hiring dwarfs as part of the entertainment in his gangster-themed 18th birthday party on July 13.

"Lamine is so young, he can enjoy the life," Lewandowski told ESPN. "He has to enjoy the life because everything, not only in football, but outside of it, is in front of him. Of course, that will be also a tough moment for him, how to handle it, all things around him. For sure, that will be not easy but he has to also enjoy everything. Still in this age, you can, and probably in the future he cannot. You have to just find the balance.

"He is a very good guy. People doesn't understand that we want to show something of who we are. He [Lamine] shows what he is. Of course, there will be a lot of speculation, a lot of talk about this.

"It depends how he handles this for the long term. I think the most important thing for him, and probably he will have to answer himself, is that it [media attention] will be too much in two, three, four years."

In May, Yamal signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2031 and has taken up the club's iconic No. 10 shirt.

Lewandowski believes Yamal will have to be mentally strong to deal with the outside noise while also maintaining his top level.

"He's working hard," the Poland international said. "But the part outside of football, the emotion that in one day on social media you are [up] here, and the next day you are on the ground. This means that also for your body, for your mind, for your head, it's a huge pressure ... He probably has to find the answer for this in the future."

Lewandowski, meanwhile, believes Real Madrid's new signing Franco Mastantuono cannot be compared to Yamal.

Madrid unveiled the 18-year-old Argentinian playmaker on Thursday with Mastantuono having arrived on a €63 million ($73m) transfer from River Plate.

"You cannot compare players, especially at a young age," Lewandowski said. "For sure, they [Real Madrid] have pressure to find someone like Lamine. I think that [being Lamine] will be impossible and it's better that you're following your own way. Of course, for the fans, the expectation is always that we have to find someone like Lamine.

"But you cannot find it because this kind of guy cannot be born in every city, every year. It's like once in 10 years. It's the same like in the past, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, they were completely different players.

"You cannot find the next Messi or you cannot find the next Cristiano Ronaldo because they are unique."

Barcelona dominated domestic football, winning the league title as well as the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, defeating rivals Real Madrid in all of last season's Clásicos.

Lewandowski expects a stronger Madrid, now coached by his former Bayern Munich teammate Xabi Alonso.

Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen at the end of last season to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid.

"He has the great future as a coach, for sure, not [only] from a tactical side, but also in terms of personality," Lewandowski said of Alonso. "I know that the first season can be sometimes complicated ... he may need time. But in the future, I know that he's going to be a great coach, he's going to be one of the best, maybe the best.

"He's the guy who can bring the best from every player, of that I'm sure."

Lewandowski, who will turn 37 on Aug. 21, is embarking on his 22nd season as a professional.

The veteran forward has won 31 titles, including 10 Bundesliga championships, two LaLiga trophies and a Champions League. He is still hungry for more.

"It doesn't matter how many titles you have already won," Lewandowski said. "The most important thing is how many titles you want to win. In my mind I know that I can improve again so many things.

"I love football, I love this team, I love this club. I still feel physically very well. I don't have any problem with this [age] because I don't feel it.

"I'm proud that I'm going to be 37 years old. But I still know that I can achieve my goals. I can help my teammates because I'm still hungry for more."