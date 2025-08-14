Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United have agreed a fee in the region of £40 million ($54m) for Aston Villa winger Jacob Ramsey, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old is due to travel to the north east for a medical in order to complete the transfer.

The prospective exit of Ramsey, who has made 167 appearances at Villa Park, will represent pure profit for Villa, who are walking a UEFA financial fair play and PSR tightrope and need to sell.

If the medical goes without problem and personal terms are agreed in the next 24 hours, Ramsey could be a Newcastle player by the time they visit Villa Park for Saturday lunchtime's Premier League opener.

Villa boss Unai Emery is not expected to see much, if any, of the financial proceeds as the club's spending is under the close eye of UEFA after they were fined £9.5 million ($12.9m) for breaching regulations.

Jacob Ramset is set to leave Aston Villa for Newcastle United. Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

They are keen on re-signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan.

Ramsey's arrival at St James' Park will boost spirits after a difficult transfer window for Eddie Howe's side.

They have signed Anthony Elanga and Malick Thiaw, with Aaron Ramsdale arriving on loan, but missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who chose to join Manchester United instead.

The future of Alexander Isak also remains unclear following the Sweden international's desire to join Liverpool.

Newcastle have also had a bid rejected for Brentford's Yoane Wissa, with his club confirming Friday that the striker will not be included in the squad for their opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest amid uncertainty over his future.

"It has been a very disrupted preseason and the interest in Yoane is very clear," Brentford manager Keith Andrews said.

"As a head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that. But I'm very understanding of his situation. I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist. But we have to focus on the players who are ready."

Asked if Wissa is likely to stay at Brentford, Andrews said: "I don't know. It's very hard to know.

"I know what I would like to happen, I would like Wissa to be part of the first team squad. Where that will end, I'm not sure."

