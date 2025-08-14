Rob Dawson and James Olley discuss the chances of Rodrygo moving to Manchester City as reports emerge that Savinho could be heading to Spurs. (1:13)

Nottingham Forest have a agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign James McAtee, sources have told ESPN.

The 22-year-old is set to move to the City Ground for a deal worth up to £30 million ($40.1m). City have also included a sell-on clause and buy-back option in the agreement.

The England under-21 international has been given permission to undergo a medical with Forest and finalise personal terms.

McAtee scored seven goals in 27 appearances for City last season. He's been eager to leave the Etihad Stadium in the transfer window in order to find more regular first-team football.

He opted against traveling with Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer in favour of representing England at the Under-21 European Championship.

McAtee leaves City having come through the club's academy and making 34 senior appearances.

He also had two spells on loan at Sheffield United, including the 2023-24 campaign when he made 30 appearances in the Premier League.

He's the second major departure from the Etihad this week after Jack Grealish agreed a season-long loan deal with Everton.