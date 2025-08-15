Open Extended Reactions

Leeds United have signed Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a three-year contract.

Calvert-Lewin, 28, joins Leeds as a free agent having left Everton at the end of his contract this summer.

The England international managed just three goals in 26 appearances for Everton last season, having missed three months from the end of January due to injury.

Injuries blighted his final few years at Everton, missing 529 days with a variety of problems since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Calvert-Lewin was offered a new contract on reduced terms by the Merseyside club, for whom he scored 71 times in 274 games, at the end of last season, but turned it down for a new challenge.

Leeds host Calvert-Lewin's former club in their opening game on Monday night.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin left Everton on a free transfer. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"I am really excited," told Leeds' club website. "It is like walking in today like a first day at school.

"I feel like a kid again that is just starting somewhere new and just can't wait to play and represent the football club.

"For me, it is a massive football club with a massive fan base. I have played at Elland Road before and I just remember thinking how loud the fans were and how good the fans were.

"It is something that I really, really wanted to be a part of. I also spoke with the manager prior to this and we had a really good conversation and he was a centre-forward himself.

"So, he was just explaining how the life of a centre-forward is and he gave me a feeling of a lot of understanding and it made me really excited to work with him as well. And just the way that the team set up and the way that we set up last season was really attractive for me.

"I have been in the Premier League a while now so I think people are pretty familiar with my game but I also think there are other aspects to my game that I can bring that I maybe haven't brought enough of.

"I am looking forward to unlocking that and continuing the things that I am good at but also bringing new aspects and new facets to my game. So I'm looking forward to just seeing Elland Road in full force through a different lens, you know, as a Leeds player."